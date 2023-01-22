Marvel Star Wants To Play The Strangest DC Character

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani would like to play Ambush Bug in the DC Universe.

By Chad Langen |

Ambush Bug

Having already landed roles in the massive cinematic universes of Star Wars and Marvel, Kumail Nanjiani is now seemingly hoping to join the DC universe. During a recent appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused, the 44-year-old actor discussed a variety of topics including Eternals and Obi Wan Kenobi. He also revealed he was interested in adapting the DC character Irwin Schwab/Ambush Bug.

After telling the show’s host, Josh Horowitz, he’d jump at the opportunity to “tackle” something in the DC Universe, Kumail Nanjiani shared his desire to do an Ambush Bug film. He described the character from the comics as being “weird” before saying that, unlike Superman, “nobody cares about” him. He also explained that outside diehard comic book fans, the character isn’t very popular so there wouldn’t be any pressure on how he’s depicted onscreen.

Kumail Nanjiani has proven time and again he’s a versatile actor, having played characters in films and television shows spanning across just about every genre. He could most likely portray Ambush Bug with little effort, but he doesn’t seem interested in taking on the role of the DC character himself. Instead, he’s only interested in telling his story saying, “I don’t wanna be in that suit,” referring to the heavy amount of CG that would be required to bring the character to life.

Before James Gunn was appointed co-head of DC Studios, where he now oversees the company’s upcoming slate of films, it would have likely been impossible for Kumail Nanjiani to get an Ambush Bug project off the ground. However, considering the pair’s friendship and Gunn’s talent for bringing lower-tier comic book characters into the spotlight, we can totally see the obscure character joining DC’s film slate somewhere down the line. In fact, Ambush Bug could serve as the studio’s answer to Deadpool due to his tendency to break the fourth wall.

Of course, Kumail Nanjiani isn’t the only Marvel star aspiring to join the DC Universe. For over a year, Dave Bautista, who’s best known for playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, has shared his desire to board the DC train. Unlike Ambush Bug, however, he’s hoping to land the role of the more recognizable character Bane.

Bautista was previously up for a role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but he regretfully passed on the part for a chance to work with Zack Snyder on Army of the Undead. Ever since, the Glass Onion star has yearned to play Bane in the DC Universe. In fact, he even had meetings with Warner Bros. and DC executives to discuss his desire to be cast as the character.

Whether Kumail Nanjiani is able to convince James Gunn to allow him to tell the story of Ambush Bug on the big screen remains to be seen. In the meantime, he has plenty of other projects to occupy his time such as the upcoming television series History of the World: Part II. The show will serve as a sequel to the 1981 film History of the World: Part 1.

The forthcoming series is set to premiere March 6. In addition to Kumail Nanjiani, it stars Gary Nguyen, Johnny Knoxville, David Stassen, Taika Waititi, Seth Rogen, and Tyler James Williams. The show was created by Mel Brooks, who wrote and directed History of the World: Part 1.