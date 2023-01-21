See Hugh Jackman Tease Comic-Accurate Wolverine For Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman posted an image of a comic-accurate Wolverine helmet, which could be how he looks in Deadpool 3.

By TeeJay Small |

Hugh Jackman is already confirmed to return to the role of Wolverine one last time in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film starring Ryan Reynolds. Now fans are buzzing over Hugh Jackman’s latest Instagram story, which features an image of the iconic comic-accurate blue and yellow Wolverine costume mask beside a Deadpool mask. According to a report from The Direct, the costume isn’t confirmed to appear in the film yet, but this teaser likely means we’ll get to see the costume on the big screen, if only as a brief Easter egg.

Fans have been clamoring to see the pair together ever since the critical failure of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine which featured Reynolds’ Deadpool in a completely butchered capacity that was unfaithful to the source material. With Hugh Jackman stepping away from the role of Wolverine after 2016’s Logan, and talks of an MCU recasting around the corner, many fans thought the iconic duo would never properly share the screen again. That all changed back in September when Ryan Reynolds released a humorous promo video teasing the return of Jackman’s iconic “Lucky Jim” Howlett, AKA Wolverine.

In the promo video, Ryan Reynolds jokingly prods the Les Miserables star with a cloying request to appear in the third installment of the franchise, to which Hugh Jackman carelessly agrees. The two would go on to make a series of promo videos in the same vein, masquerading as roommates joking and playing coy pranks on one another. While Hugh Jackman humorously played it sly in the videos, he understands that his return as Wolverine is long-awaited and serves as a huge draw for fans.

Throughout his nine appearances as the iconic character, filmmakers never felt right placing Hugh Jackman in the classic colorful Wolverine getup. The costume worn in the comics lends itself to a campy era of comic book wardrobe in which spandex suits are the norm, but in the modern world of gritty, serious superhero films, it may be tough to take Wolverine’s significant emotional journey seriously with the colorful duds on. This is why it’s perfect for the suit to make its debut in Deadpool 3, as the series revels in just the right amount of comic book camp, while constantly prodding fun at its comic book origins with self-referential fourth wall-breaking humor.

If we do get to see the yellow spandex in the film, we can rest assured that Reynolds’ Wade Wilson will do a double take of the suit before keeling over in laughter, causing the tense buildup of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine arrival in the outfit to deflate in humiliation. That’s the kind of tone that Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds have famously struck over the course of the first two Deadpool movies, which saw the titular anti-hero cracking wise on the hero names and aesthetics of other X-Men alums such as Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Juggernaut.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what exactly this Instagram story means for the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and try not to get too far ahead of ourselves. One thing is for certain, the character is a well-respected fan favorite amongst the cast, creators, and writers of the film, so they certainly won’t butcher his character like they did Deadpool when the tables were turned.