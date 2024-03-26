Violent Action Horror Thriller Is A Blood-Soaked Quest For Vengeance, Stream Without Netflix

After its initial Sundance premiere, Mandy was only distributed to 250 theaters and did not boast substantial earnings at the box office, earning only $1.7 million against its production budget of $6 million. Despite its limited release, the film was universally praised by critics for its out-of-this-world visuals, unnerving soundtrack, and most importantly, Nicolas Cage’s reserved yet occasionally unhinged portrayal of a man who lost everything. For its relentless delivery, Mandy earned a well-deserved 91 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Among the positive audience reviews, writer and director Panos Cosmatos was held in high regard for his fearless and existentially wild approach to filmmaking. Though Cosmatos was given an appropriate amount of credit for conceiving and delivering such a wild story, it was pointed out that Nicolas Cage’s performance elevated the premise in a way that no other actor possibly could. Cage is truly in his element, and his portrayal of Red is one of his most visceral performances to date.