Luke And Leia Love Theme From John Williams Revealed

In a March 2024 interview, Oscar-winning composer John Williams revealed to Star Wars fans everywhere that he scored a love theme for Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia while he was working on the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope. Williams had read the script and had no idea the direction that Lucas was taking with any of the characters after the first film and had no awareness that there would be any subsequent films produced. Like many first-time viewers of the film, Williams was under the impression that there was some pretty obvious sexual tension between the two heroes, and composing a love theme for them seemed like the natural thing to do.