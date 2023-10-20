Jon Stewart Canceled, Apple Censoring Comedian’s Controversial Topics?

By April Ryder |

Jon Stewart’s Apple TV show, The Problem with Jon Stewart has been canceled, citing creative differences. The Hollywood Reporter dropped the story today stating that Jon Stewart’s plans for the upcoming third season of The Problem didn’t align with the ideas/values of Apple TV.

When Stewart wanted to do an episode on AI and China, the subject matter struck a chord with Apple, and it’s really no surprise. Apple has a lot riding on maintaining a healthy relationship with China, one of the world’s largest tech producers.

The Problem was Jon Stewart’s first return to the talk show format since The Daily Show in 2015. The first season of Stewart’s new show aired every two weeks on Apple TV+ and consisted of just eight episodes.

Each episode of The Problem centered on a controversial topic. For example, gun control, climate change, and racism were all featured as episode titles in the first season.

After the show proved its popularity among viewers, Apple renewed it for a second season. Season 2 aired weekly and consisted of 12 episodes. As popularity grew, Apple TV+ quickly renewed the show for a third season.

Soon after production began on the third season, conflict arose between Stewart and the tech giant. In light of the topics Jon Stewart aimed to cover in Season 3 of The Problem, Apple approached the host.

They told him they both needed to “align” their views regarding various upcoming topics, while also tossing out threats to cancel the show should he not comply with their request. Jon Stewart chose to pull the plug on The Problem and walked away from the show.

Several publications have reached out to Apple for comment on the situation to no avail. It seems the tech company doesn’t want to say much about why they butted heads with Jon Stewart, but Apple stands to lose quite a bit of dough over the issue. Stewart’s hour-long show was a proven hit and brought thousands of viewers to the channel.

Jon Stewart’s decision to not have his hands tied by big business is completely in line with what the host has stood for for many years in the public eye. It’s not surprising he chose to separate himself from Apple over this issue. A restricted, corporate-driven version of Jon Stewart would not have set well with fans of the host.

The separation may also end up being much worse for Apple than it could ever be for Jon Stewart. He already has a following and a name to drive him forward. He would only have to start his own podcast or YouTube channel to stir up more controversy for Apple in the future.