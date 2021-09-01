See Jimmy Kimmel As Kraven The Hunter In Hilarious Video

By Jason Collins | 13 seconds ago

Jimmy Kimmel, an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer, surprised everyone with his newest sketch, and no, this one isn’t political. Instead, Kimmel launched his version of a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, a parody to the highly-anticipated films, with him as Kraven the Hunter, the film’s main villain.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s version of the trailer below:

I can finally reveal what I've been up to all summer. Playing Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderManNoWayHome! Can't wait for you all to see it! pic.twitter.com/m1N5VVcYOA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2021

The 30-seconds trailer is a montage of the original material, which leaked about a week ago, with Jimmy Kimmel appearing towards the end as Kraven the Hunter – one of web-slinger’s most formidable adversaries. Kimmel even retitled the blockbuster to Spider-Man: That’s So Kraven. Admittedly, he was already entertaining the idea of playing Kraven in the upcoming film for some time now, which convinced some fans that Kraven might actually appear in the Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming movie, and if he does appear, the chances that he’ll be portrayed by Jimmy Kimmel are even slimmer. From what we can conclude based on the franchise’s narrative and the emergence of a multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios and Sony are likely looking to introduce the Sinister Six. Those familiar with the comics might argue that Kraven the Hunter is a member of the Six, but the character has died by suicide in The Amazing Spider-Man issue from 1987.

With that said, Jimmy Kimmel’s parody might not be too far off, and other villains might appear as members of the Sinister Six. Clocking in at almost three minutes, the original trailer opens the narrative where the previous movie concluded – with Mysterio revealing Spider-Man’s identity and framing young Peter for his death. Unfortunately, the outing resulted in Spider-Man becoming the public enemy number one, which caused the young Avenger many other problems. Desperate to rectify the situation, Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast a dangerous spell that could help the situation but instead opens Earth to multiversal threats.

While the Jimmy Kimmel parody trailer is gaining some discussion online, it’s the Spider-Man trailer that’s had fans talking since its release. The fans took quick note of the green-glowing bomb paired with a burst of maniacal laughter, which could point to the appearance of Green Goblin, and a giant mechanical tentacle emerging from the ground, followed by Alfred Molina’s iconic “Hello Peter” line. Both characters appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002, which could indicate potential crossovers with the said trilogy and perhaps The Amazing Spider-Man duology, especially given Sony’s announcement of two different Spider-Man appearing in the upcoming movie.

Given that Venom, an adversary from the original trilogy now has his own anti-hero franchise, the remaining villains would have to originate from The Amazing Spider-Man dilogy or Spider-Man: Homecoming. Both Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus are the original members of the Six, as well as Mysterio, who died in Far From Home. So that leaves us with Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man and Vulture from 2017’s Homecoming. Who knows, we might even see Andrew Garfield as the other Spider-Man, or perhaps even Tobey Maguire. But it’s highly improbable we’ll see Jimmy Kimmel as Kraven the Hunter.