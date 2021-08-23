Full Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaks

By Doug Norrie | 26 seconds ago

Fans have been speculating for months and rumors have been flying for seemingly forever about what we would finally get when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the big screen. We seemed to get one of our first tastes of what is to come for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker when a Spider-Man trailer ended up leaking over the weekend. The footage is a bit grainy, but this is the first real look we have at what is to come next for this franchise. And from the looks of things, it is going to be a multiverse-bending trip through time and space.

The Spider-Man trailer started making its rounds later on Sunday and has been popping up on social media. The footage is a video of another device’s screen with some watermarking over the front so there is a bit of squinting and volume-up methods to really take it in. But the trailer is pretty clear in what is happening, at least to start in this next film. And that is Peter Parker has enlisted Doctor Strange to help him out of the pickle he found himself in when Spider-Man: Far From Home concluded. Here, check out the first Spider-Man trailer look:

FULL LEAKED TRAILER – NOT FAKE. DOC OC APPEARS IN SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TRAILER! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/USuzkwONZ0 — teaplings (@teaplings) August 22, 2021

The Spider-Man trailer for No Way Home originally popped up on TikTok and then began making the social media rounds even though Sony and Marvel were working overtime to get it taken down citing copyright claims. But that has only seemed to slow down the sharing of the trailer with it still up in a number of different places. We know that at the end of Far From Home Peter Parker’s identity as the webs-slinger had been outed by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck/ Mysterio. It appears that to start this next film, Peter wants to bring in Doctor Strange to have the latter help him erase the world’s memory of this outing. Peter wants his anonymity back and Strange is going to enlist the multiverse to apparently help make that happen.

The rest of the Spider-Man trailer has Peter presumably hopping through a number of different settings with even an animated version cropping up at one point. There is a warning from Strange that the more he does this, the harder it will become to control, but Peter looks like he has his mind set on overwriting the damage done by Beck. And at the end, we get at least one reveal when Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus appears at the end with a sinister welcome to this version of Peter Parker (we think).

There had been rumors that the official Spider-Man trailer was going to release early this week when Sony was presenting at CinemaCon. That was supposed to happen on August 24th, with others saying the expectation that it would hit fans’ screens by the end of the week. While Sony and Marvel were trying to get this version taken down, it hasn’t stopped others from sharing it around social media.

While this Spider-Man trailer does focus on Peter enlisting Doctor Strange and a look at at least some different aspects of the multiverse the expectation is that this trailer is only really focused on the first 30 or so minutes of the movie. There are sure to be many more surprises. We know that along with Alfred Molina there is going to be Jamie Foxx reprising his Electro role as well. As far as whether we will get Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield back in the titular suit, that remains to be seen. For now, we are at least starting to get a sense of how this next movie will start to play out.