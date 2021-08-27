Jessica Chastain’s New Movie Did Permanent Damage To Her Body

By Tristan Zelden | 2 mins ago

The talent behind makeup artists can truly transform an actor into another person or another being. Gary Oldman (Mank) as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour or Karen Gillan (Gunpowder Milkshake) in the Marvel movies as Nebula are two of the many examples where audiences get to experience an actor truly embrace their character by being unrecognizable. The latest is Jessica Chastain in the biopic of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is quite eye-catching, but it has its consequences as the actress revealed that it has done “permanent damage” to her skin.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jessica Chastain revealed the time it takes per day to get into the role. Four hours of sitting in a chair to get her makeup done, and that is the average. On a long day, it took upwards of seven hours. Those long hours with the amount of makeup she is not used to creating issues. She got hot flashes and felt “panicky,” leaving her with little energy when arriving on set, contradictory to her energetic character.

Taking care of her health is important. Jessica Chastain talked about her clean diet and how she takes care of her skin. The “heavy” makeup stretched out her skin, creating what she thinks is persisting damage to her body.

Despite whatever long-lasting effects may have on Jessica Chastain, it is all fine in her mind. Sacrificing for her “art” is worth it, but when she first had the makeup on, it did have her in shock seeing its effect, whether it ends up being short-term or long-term.

The makeup artist who primarily works with Jessica Chastain on this project is Linda Dowds. The two have been working together since 2015’s Crimson Peak and since have collaborated on The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Miss Sloane, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Molly’s Game, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, It Chapter Two, Ava, and the upcoming The Good Nurse. Dowds has also worked on the first chapter of It, the first season of True Detective, and Mama.

Tammy Faye Bakker was a lively television host and author. The biopic with Jessica Chastain in the titular role will explore the highs and lows of her life.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye will be directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) with screenplay writer Abe Sylvia (Nurse Jackie). The cast is quite stacked with Oscar nominees like Jessica Chastain. It will also star Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil), Andrew Garfield (Mainstream), Cherry Jones (Defending Jacob), Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Fredric Lehne (The Greatest Showman), and Randy Havens (Stranger Things).

The leading star is doing much more than acting as Jessica Chastain will be producing too. By her side, producing will be Kelly Carmichael, Gigi Pritzker, and Rachel Shane. Executive producing will be Adrian Alperovich, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Jenny Hinkey, Meredith Milton, and Jordana Mollick.

Fans of Jessica Chastain will not have to wait too long before they get to see what she looks like as the Evangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The film will hit theaters on September 17.