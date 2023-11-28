Fast And Furious Fined $1 Million After Horrific Stuntman Injury

The stunt, intended to be a tense action sequence for the blockbuster Fast and Furious film, took a devastating turn when Watts fell 25 feet head-first onto the concrete ground. According to BBC News, the incident occurred during a balcony fight scene where Watts, performing a rehearsed stunt, had his safety line detach as he was thrown over the shoulder of another performer.

The repercussions of this mishap were severe, leaving Watts with life-changing injuries. District judge Talwinder Buttar, presiding over the case at Luton Magistrates’ Court, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that Watts was “fortunate to be alive.” The court learned that the Fast and Furious stunt had changed, swapping from the rehearsed right shoulder throw to the left.