Elizabeth Olsen Wants To Be In The X-Men With Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Elizabeth Olsen wants to co-star in Deadpool 3 or X-Men alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

By Charlene Badasie |

Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is probably the biggest story in entertainment this week. But it was also one of Marvel Studios’ best-kept secrets. Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays the Scarlett Witch in the MCU, was very surprised when she heard the news during Variety’s Power of Women event. Nevertheless, after a moment of contemplation, the actress said she’d love to work with him and other characters from the X-Men franchise.

“I guess Wolverine is X-Men,” Elizabeth Olsen told the publication. “It would be cool to work with a lot of those people from that franchise. I guess Fassbender is my dad in some world?” While nothing is official, a big screen team-up is a very real possibility. In the comic books, the Scarlet Witch is a mutant and the daughter of Magneto, played by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender in the movies. So, the Marvel alum could get her wish at some point.

Elizabeth Olsen’s last portrayal of the Scarlett Witch was in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness Olsen where she (sort of) got to take on Professor Charles Xavier. Following the events of WandaVision, the story saw the character take a villainous turn. But her fate was left ambiguous after she sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold in a moment of redemption at the end of the film. Fortunately, fans will get to see a lot more of her.

Speaking to Variety, Kevin Feige confirmed the character’s return because there’s so much more to explore. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics,” the Marvel Studios boss explained. When asked to share his thoughts about the actress who brings the Scarlet Witch to life on screen she said, “I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could.” Since anything is possible in the multiverse, we’ll just have to see.

Interestingly, Marvel Studios initially wanted the Scarlet Witch to be Avengers 5’s villain. But the writer of the Doctor Strange sequel, Michael Waldron managed to fast-track her heel-turn. Now, Elizabeth Olsen is convinced that a redemption arc is next for the character. “Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption,” she told Variety. “I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone – especially if they introduce the Multiverse to multiply all our bodies and other universes.”

She added that playing Wanda over the years has taught her how many things you can do and how many opportunities one character can have. “Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell a story,” Elizabeth Olsen continued.

Elizabeth Olsen began her career in indie films like Liberal Arts and Kill Your Darlings. She previously told The New York Times that she always knew she wanted to be an actress. But she didn’t want to be a child star like her twin sisters. Instead, she waited to grow up before winning over audiences at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival for her performances in Silent House and Martha Marcy May Marlene.

Soon Elizabeth Olsen wanted to explore all aspects of Hollywood. So, she worked her way through the industry until a role in Godzilla got Marvel’s attention. Her initial contract included two starring roles and a cameo, which were met with Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. After talking to Kevin Feige about WandaVision she signed a bigger deal with the studio.