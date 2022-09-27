Marvel Reveals The Fate Of The Scarlet Witch?

The Scarlet Witch is not definitively dead, according to Kevin Feige.

By Nathan Kamal |

The Scarlet Witch has had one of the strangest and darkest journeys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going from villain to hero to villain to hero right back down to villain (but cosmically powered, this time around). Since the conclusion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) corrupted by dark magic and buried under a mountain, fans have wondered if she was actually dead. Finally, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has spoken up to say: no one really knows if the Scarlet Witch is dead or not.

That may be slightly frustrating for fans, but not a surprise for anyone familiar with the tight lips of Marvel Studios. According to Variety, Kevin Feige stated that the end of the second Doctor Strange movie revealed “a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means” and that there was no way to be sure that meant the Scarlet Witch is dead or not. Of course, Kevin Feige is the mastermind behind the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, so he probably does have a pretty good idea of what it means, but okay, Kevin.

For her part, Elizabeth Olsen says that she would like to see the Scarlet Witch have some kind of redemptive arc and that she does not “think any of these characters are ever really gone.” Given the infamous tendency of comic book characters to come back from the grave under the most difficult of circumstances, it is safe to say that Elizabeth Olsen has a pretty good grasp on how Marvel works. Also, considering that Marvel is going all in to bring in characters from entirely different continuities and studios, there is a decent chance we could see some version of the Scarlet Witch in the future.

Of course, we will almost certainly see an animated version of the Scarlet Witch in season two of the Disney+ show What If…? We saw a version of Wanda Maximoff in the fifth episode of the first season, having been turned into a ravenous, intensely powerful zombie in that particular reality; she later briefly appeared in the season finale, but considering you can’t really kill the dead, she could show up again. Additionally, Marvel is currently developing an animated Zombies series, so it’s hard to imagine that studio won’t draw her back for that.

However, as the Marvel Zombies version of the character was non-verbal, Elizabeth Olsen was not involved in What If…? Hopefully, we will get to see the actress back in character as Scarlet Witch at some point; despite the character’s shifts in alignment and goals from movie to movie to show to movie, Elizabeth Olsen always brought a committed performance. If we do not see some Multiversal version of her brought back in the future, it would be a shame.

Fortunately, Kevin Feige has said Marvel Studios would work with Elizabeth Olsen for “another 100 years if we could.” As long as he does not mean some kind of zombie deal, sounds good to us.