Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Explain The Details Of Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman troll the internet by releasing plot details for Deadpool 3 that are covered by music.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dropped the bombshell that Jackman would return as Wolverine one more time for Deadpool 3. Now, the pair are back with another video that explains huge details about the plot of the new movie. The only problem is that Wham’s hit song, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” is blasting over both men explaining what happened.

Deadpool 3 is set to release on September 6th, 2024, which gives the world plenty of time to find out what shenanigans Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are going to get into. Quite honestly, this might be one of the most ambitious MCU movies considering everyone has been begging for Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine. While we might only see Jackman appear one final time, we at least get to see Marvel bring in Wolverine the proper way.

This is no offense to the X-Men movies from Fox, but they haven’t been that great. One of the saving graces of those movies has always been the performance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and now we finally get to see Jackman bring that performance to the MCU officially. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are also fantastic together, as is their promotion for this new movie already, so expect to see a lot of great banter happening. While the multiverse is likely going to be explanation enough for Jackman to reprise his role once and leave, we are all hoping he stays on past Deadpool 3.

The fact that Ryan Reynolds even convinced Hugh Jackman to return is enough for the internet to have exploded. The news of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 spread like wildfire, and now everyone is going to want details, which are conveniently in the video above, though they are being silenced by the hit 1980s stylings of Wham. Did you really think they would give up MCU secrets so easily?

Despite the hilarious ruse, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been a dream pairing for everyone that has ever watched a Marvel movie. Deadpool is finally going to make his big MCU debut, and now he gets to bring Jackman’s Wolverine along with him. Deadpool and Wolverine are likely going to hate one another, well, that’s to say that Wolverine is likely going to hate Deadpool.

We expect the Merc with the Mouth is going to get plenty of claw strikes for constantly bugging Wolverine, and we are all here for it. The mutant element is starting to get more involved in the MCU, and now we are all going to get to see the most beloved mutant make his debut. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Marvel movie together always needed to happen, and now it finally is.

Deadpool 3 will officially be released on September 6, 2024. We are not sure about the MCU implications that this new movie will hold, but we are just happy that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are bringing Deadpool into the MCU in the biggest way possible. We cannot wait to see this movie.