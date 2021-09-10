See Elizabeth Olsen Wrap Up Filming Doctor Strange 2

By Tristan Zelden | 17 seconds ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has officially wrapped its filming. Hairstylist Karen Bartek posted yesterday (September 9) on her Instagram a picture (seen below) of her with Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) as they happily announce production is done for the highly anticipated sequel.

The reactions to Elizabeth Olsen in the picture were as expected as fans cheered through emojis, compliments on her hair, and expressing their love for the Marvel star.

It is far from the first time that the hairstylist and Elizabeth Olsen have worked together. Karen Bartek was the head of the hair department for the Disney Plus series WandaVision. She has also worked on Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame. Other notable projects, outside of the realm of superheroes, including Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel The Next Level. She also worked on the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things).

The next Doctor Strange will mark the fifth movie for Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sixth project overall, counting her Disney Plus series. Coming off WandaVision, fans should expect the new movie will give us a Wanda Maximoff at a new power level. She was already one of the most powerful Avengers, and now — with the power Darkhold in her possession — her new power set could put her previous one to shame. The movie will also see all of the multiverse insanity that has been explored between Loki and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to hit theaters on December 17.

While we see the picture of Elizabeth Olsen smiling brightly with her stylized hair, not all has been well in the making of the Doctor Strange sequel. The shift in directors as Scott Derrickson — who directed the first film — left the project for the dreaded “creative differences” reasoning. He was replaced by Sam Raimi, who is known for both the horror and superhero genres. All was smoothed over, and Derrickson gave his respect to the Evil Dead filmmaker for taking over the project. Even recently, Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about it, saying that he was “sad” but “respected” the choice made by the higher-ups at the studio.

Under Sam Raimi’s guidance and debut writer Jade Halley Bartlett penning the script, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be Marvel’s first horror movie. Alongside its leading stars of Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, we have a mix of returning stars with some newcomers. Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, will reprise thie respective roles from 2016’s Doctor Strange and Xochitl Gomez will star as America Chavez.

Fans will be able to see Elizabeth Olsen with her powers and stylish hair with Benedict Cumberbatch in all sorts of multiverse madness on March 25, 2022. With the distribution method of Shang-Chi as it hit theaters last week — as well as being available on Disney Plus 45 days after its premiere — we are unsure what 2022 will look like and how Disney will distribute its slate of movies. We could see exclusive theatrical showings or a hybrid release format, but with COVID-19 and the state of the industry, we will have to wait and see what happens.