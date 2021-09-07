Benedict Wong Getting A Disney+ Marvel Series?

By Annie Banks | 32 seconds ago

Fans have now taken to Twitter to demand a Disney+ series that asks for Benedict Wong at its center. His appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings inspired fans to take to the internet and petition for Wong – appropriately cast as Wong – to land a show of his own. The actor responded to a Tweet that spurred on the discussion, and while vague, his comment could give away the next unannounced Marvel title. Contradictory to the two-emoji response, it could mean nothing at all.

See the tweet from Benedict Wong below.

Marvel’s Phase 4 has been keen on turning over the spotlight to supporting characters that have been, well, support to the major heroes that bask in the glory and praise of saving the world. The four series that Marvel has aired through Disney+ so far switch the mediums of storytelling and create bite-sized episodes that build into pivotal plot points in Marvel’s latest era. Plenty of timeline tangling has happened between Loki and WandaVision as interuniversal tensions mount in preparation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Benedict Wong has been cast in. There’s more in store for Marvel’s small screen agenda, ranging from sequels to origin stories. Fans view Shang-Chi as a perfect opportunity for Wong’s story to become more fleshed out as he steps up from being a secondary character.

Wong’s response of a “thinking emoji” and a “lightbulb” further prompts the discussion. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu engaged with the Tweet by awarding it with a ‘like.’ That could mean that he knows something that fans don’t, or that he’s simply in support of Benedict Wong being put at the front and center of his own show. The new overarching narrative of the currently developing phase opens up the potential for not only new characters to emerge into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but for characters that have already been long-established to be given narratives of their own outside of being locked into the background.

Wong has been credited for setting up a bigger universe as Benedict Wong returns in the end credit scene of Shang-Chi after being previously featured battling it out with Abomination. After the world is successfully saved by Shang-Chi (Liu) with assistance from Katy (Awkwafina), Shang-Chi is recruited by Wong for his next adventure. This teases an immediate connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the trio disappears into a portal closed by Wong.

Benedict Wong made a brief and cautionary appearance in the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, warning Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) not to cast a certain spell. Spoiler: he casts the spell, unleashing chaos. WandaVision finally allowed Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff to fully become the Scarlet Witch, who is said to be one of the antagonists in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios reaches into their vault of former crew members, recruiting Sam Raimi to direct the Doctor Strange sequel. The plot is still under wraps, but rumors have implied that Doctor Strange will square up with werewolves and vampires in this comic book horror movie. We’ve also learned that members of the X-Men will overlap into the sequel, introducing them into the MCU after being bound to FOX’s distribution rights for decades.

There are a plethora of predictions for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Benedict Wong will appear as Wong in both highly anticipated titles. Wong’s cinematic fate is unknown just yet, and it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere anytime soon. As the timeline continues to twist and turn in bizarre directions, there could be room for a Wong series to be slated as a Disney+ exclusive.