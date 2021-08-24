See Benedict Cumberbatch In His New Netflix Movie

By Apeksha Bagchi | 23 seconds ago

Oscar-winning writer-director Jane Campion is all set to present her new film, The Power of The Dog as Netflix has dropped the first look photos of the story starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst. The film marks the end of Campion’s 12-year-long hiatus from the silver screen since she last directed and penned the critically acclaimed Bright Star in 2009. And the first look photos of the Netflix feature, which artistically depicts the wild west while expertly setting up a palpably tense atmosphere, prove that The Power of The Dog will be another gem from Campion’s arsenal of memorable films.

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog follows Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a powerful and domineering ranch owner in 1925. While he is usually a charming fella, his behavior turns erratic and vengeful when his brother, George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) weds a widow (Kirsten Dunst) and brings her to the ranch, along with her son. Phil responds to the new family with cruelty that starts taking a toll on everyone. That is until he gets the much-needed lesson on love and understands the limitless power it holds in comparison to those using fear to control others.

The recently released stills (via Collider) from the upcoming film show Benedict Cumberbatch, in the classic rancher-style appearance and gear, along with Jesse Plemons who is sporting a tamer look compared to his on-screen brother. Both are on horseback and amidst fellow ranchers. There is also a picture of Kirsten Dunst as the widow, Rose sitting alone and dejected in a room full of people while another shows her son, Peter, intently working on something in his room. And of course, more pictures of Cumberbatch, looking all suave and intense in the Western get-up. Check it out:

This is not the only trailer starring Benedict Cumberbatch that we have been treated with recently, as Sony has finally dropped its first teaser of the eagerly awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home at CinemaCon. While the actor will be busy tangling with human vices in The Power of the Dog, the upcoming Marvel film will see him reprising the character of Doctor Strange. He will be going up against villains from different universes- William Dafao’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock- after his plan to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker backfires.

The cast of The Power of the Dog includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, Kirsten Dunst as Rose, Jesse Plemons as George Burbank, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter, Thomasin McKenzie as Lola, Keith Carradine as Governor Edward, Adam Beach as Edward Nappo, along with Frances Conroy and Peter Carroll. After facing delays in production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now all set to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2021. Following this, the film will have a special screening at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, along with the 2021 New York Film Festival, where the Netflix film will debut as the centerpiece screening. After a limited release in November this year, the film will be finally released on Netflix on December 1, 2021.