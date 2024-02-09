David Corenswet Looks Ripped And Ready To Transform Into Superman

By Charlene Badasie |

David Corenswet in Hollywood

David Corenswet is preparing to don the iconic cape and become the new Man of Steel in James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman: Legacy. With filming set to begin soon, the actor’s recent physical transformation has caught everyone’s attention. A Reddit post with thousands of upvotes showcases before-and-after images from May to November 2023.

The side-by-side comparison sees two very different versions of David Corenswet. In the first, he appears slender, while the second displays some significant bulk, which is likely part of his preparation for the role. Corenswet’s 6’4 frame also puts him above Henry Cavill at 6’1. Gunn previously revealed that his new Superman had a hard time fitting into his predecessor’s suit during the screen test.

David Corenswet screen tested in the previous Superman suit (presumably Cavill’s) and had a “hard time fitting as he’s so tall”



“Yes everyone who screen tested was screen tested in the previous suit (although David had a hard time fitting as he’s so tall!)” – James Gunn pic.twitter.com/LNhVXgHPps — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 22, 2024

David Corenswet has continually been compared to Cavill since his Superman: Legacy casting was announced. Some fans noticed that the actors share similar facial features, which shouldn’t be surprising since they are both associated with the same DC superhero. Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan recently offered some insight into her co-star’s training regime, stating that he took up fight training in Atlanta.

Rachel Brosnahan spills David Corenswet is out in Atlanta doing fight training for SUPERMAN: LEGACY! pic.twitter.com/efr1ksqubZ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 16, 2024

While David Corenswet won’t be donning Cavill’s Superman suit in Legacy, details about the design of his outfit remain a mystery. Gunn has hinted at a new look for the Man of Steel as speculation about Corenswet’s Superman possibly wearing red trunks caused lively debates on social media. The passionate reaction from fans even managed to surprise the DC Studios boss.

The filmmaker stressed that while he draws inspiration from the legendary Christopher Reeve’s portrayal of the Man of Steel, David Corenswet will carve his own path in Legacy…

Superman: Legacy has been described as a “workplace origin story,” chronicling Clark Kent’s early days as a reporter at the Daily Planet while he navigated his Kryptonian heritage. While further plot details are scarce, Gunn has assured fans that the movie won’t be a comedy like some of his previous superhero projects, such as Guardians of the Galaxy.

Instead, James Gunn emphasized that Superman’s story requires a different approach. The filmmaker stressed that while he draws inspiration from the legendary Christopher Reeve’s portrayal of the Man of Steel, David Corenswet will carve his own path in Legacy, delivering a fresh perspective on the beloved superhero.

David Corenswet in The Politician

Gunn also offered insights into his interpretation of Superman, contemplating the challenge of transforming the concept of a flying superhero into something relatable. Expressing admiration for Richard Donner’s directorial prowess and Christopher Reeve’s iconic performance, the filmmaker noted that their work had influenced his creative process.

For David Corenswet, the movie marks a significant milestone in his career, as his most prominent roles to date have been in the HBO miniseries We Own This City and the Netflix series The Politician. Due to the popularity of the DC hero, the actor will be acutely aware of the amount of scrutiny his preparation for the role and portrayal of the character will attract.

Along with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, Superman: Legacy features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. The film is the inaugural installment of five DCU movies under Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The movie is set for release on July 11, 2025.