See Danny Bonaduce Visiting The Partridge Family House Before It’s Demolished

Danny Bonaduce recently posted pictures of himself visiting the house from his old sitcom.

By Chad Langen |

Danny Bonaduce, the former child star known for his role in the 1970s television show The Partridge Family, recently took to Twitter to share a bundle of photos of himself visiting the iconic Partridge Family house a few years back. The images were posted in response to several of his followers messaging him about the demolition of the home. In his caption, Bonaduce wrote, “I was lucky that I got to see it for the last time before lockdown in early 2020.”

A lot of people have tweeted me that the Partridge Family house on the Columbia Ranch has been razed. It’s the end of an era. I was lucky that I got to see it for the last time before lockdown in early 2020. Here are some pics. pic.twitter.com/Tf9ViHsQTk — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) April 22, 2023

The Partridge Family, which aired from 1970 to 1974, followed the lives of a family band and their misadventures on the road. The show was a hit with audiences and helped to launch the careers of several young actors, including Bonaduce. He played the mischievous middle child Danny Partridge on the show and has remained a beloved figure in pop culture.

Danny Bonaduce with Farrah Fawcett

Following his turn on The Partridge Family, Danny Bonaduce went on to have a successful career in radio hosting several popular talk shows. He also made appearance in numerous TV shows and films over the years, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Monk, and Dr. Dolittle 3. In recent years, he has continued to work as a radio host, actor, and reality television personality.

Along with Danny Bonaduce sharing the photos of his visit to the Partridge Family home on social media, his wife Amy wrote chronicled the trip to the house in her personal blog, The Clipboard of Fun. In her blog post, she recounted the couple’s experience during the visit, supplemented by more pictures of the home. After writing that Danny is frequently approached by fans of all ages to express their love of the show, she added, “What a legacy.”

The Partridge Family house, which served as the exterior set for the family’s home on the show, was located on the 40-acre backlot of Warner Bros. Studio Ranch in Burbank, California. It remained largely unchanged since the show’s original run. However, the property has been sold several times over the years and was demolished to make way for a new development.

For fans of The Partridge Family, the razing of the iconic home is bittersweet. The show, which captured the spirit of the 1970s with its upbeat music and colorful fashion, remains a beloved part of pop culture. While the show itself will always live on, the loss of the Partridge Family home is being felt by fans around the world.

Despite the sadness surrounding the demolition of the home, the images of Danny Bonaduce’s visit to the Partridge Family house are a reminder of the enduring legacy of the series and its cast. The actor, who has remained an adored personality in the entertainment industry, continues to connect with his fans through his social media presence and public appearances. Bonaduce sharing the photos from his visit to the iconic home is just one example of the special bond that exists between fans and the actors who bring their favorite characters to life.

In the end, the demolition of the Partridge Family house is a reminder of the fleeting nature of the entertainment industry. While TV shows and movies can capture our hearts and imaginations, they are ultimately just temporary artifacts of our time. However, the memories and connections made through cultural touchstones like The Partridge Family can last a lifetime, and for its fans, the show and its iconic home will always hold a special place in their hearts.