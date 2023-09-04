Daniel Radcliffe Shows He’s Ready To Play X-Men’s New Wolverine

By Charlene Badasie |

Ever since the X-Men film rights returned to Marvel, Daniel Radcliffe has been a fan-favorite to play Wolverine. While some argued that the Harry Potter actor didn’t have the physique to bring the beloved superhero to life on screen, Radcliffe’s recent transformation for his role in the television series Miracle Workers begs to differ.

This Daniel Radcliffe pic checks so many boxes pic.twitter.com/KyA47v91I5 — johnny. (@thejohnny81) August 27, 2023

“I say something [about possibly getting the Wolverine role], and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way, so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth.” Daniel Radcliffe

Following the season four finale of Miracle Workers, images and video clips of a scene showing Radcliffe in an unclothed, somewhat frenzied state widely circulated on the internet. X-Men fans were quick to point out that this particular scene reinforces Radcliffe’s suitability to assume the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although Radcliffe looks the part, he’s been rather coy about possibly being one of the X-Men. Speaking to GQ in 2022, the actor said, “I say something [about possibly getting the Wolverine role], and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way, so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth.”

For now, Marvel Studios hasn’t laid out a timeline for casting any of the X-Men characters. There has also been no official discussion between Radcliffe and the studio regarding him playing Wolverine. Nonetheless, the actor said the enthusiastic fan support for him to portray Logan has been genuinely heartening.

“I think it’s because Wolverine, in the comics, is fairly short,” Radcliffe previously said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So, I think it’s people going, ‘Who’s a short actor? Him! He can maybe play him.’ I mean, anything that implies the fleetingest similarity to Hugh Jackman is incredibly flattering, so I’m happy with that.”

Despite the multitude of subtle clues alluding to the X-Men in several MCU projects, Kevin Feige hasn’t been very forthcoming about when the iconic mutant team will make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

The movie, in which the iconic X-Men character teams up with the merc with the mouth, is directed by Shawn Levy from a script he co-wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. While plot details remain scarce, the film will retain the R-rating of the previous Deadpool outings to ensure the story maintains its adult-oriented content.

As one of the most recognizable members of the X-Men, Wolverine made his comic book debut in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #180. He made a brief cameo appearance in the final panel on the last page and was introduced as a mysterious and formidable adversary for the Hulk. His first full appearance occurred in the following issue, The Incredible Hulk #181.

These appearances marked the beginning of Wolverine’s journey as a comic book character and the start of his rise to prominence in the X-Men franchise. Wolverine has a long and complex past. Born in the 19th century, he has lived through many historical events, including both World Wars. His abilities, including a powerful healing factor and retractable adamantium claws, contributed to his longevity.

Wolverine is a quintessential antihero who often struggles with his animalistic instincts and violence. As a result, he often finds himself at odds with the moral code of traditional superheroes within the X-men. Still, Wolverine’s rough, no-nonsense attitude and rebellious nature appeal to readers looking for a character who doesn’t always play by the rules.

Despite his incredible regenerative abilities, Wolverine is not invulnerable. His character has suffered immense physical and emotional trauma throughout his life, making him relatable despite his superhuman attributes. His struggles with loss, loneliness, and the burden of his past are timeless concepts that have resonated with generations of readers.