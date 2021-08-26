Professor X Is In Doctor Strange 2, Our Scoop Confirmed

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

Six months ago, we told you that everything we’re hearing from our trusted and proven inside sources is letting us know that Doctor Strange 2 will be a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, we learned that Professor X from the X-Men will be appearing in the film. Now, Movie-Scope.com is reporting that they, too, have learned that the character of Charles Xavier will be in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

When we brought you this news it came from the set, which was in the middle of production. We were unable to confirm who Marvel has cast to play Professor X in Doctor Strange 2. Six months later, this news from Movie-Scope is very similar, but with a little more detail. They added that they, too, do not know who has been cast in the role. They know that his character will come from the Multiverse and that his role will be small and yet significant for the story.

Of course, we still wish we knew more about what to expect from Charles Xavier, but all the same, it’s very exciting to see more news coming in about Professor X’s appearance in Doctor Strange 2. As more reports begin to come out, we may soon be learning a lot about the March 25, 2022 release. Since the appearance of Charles Xavier is expected to be small, significant, and of course a major deal to fans, it’s entirely possible that Marvel may not actually give us much about this one until the movie hits theaters. That being said, insiders will continue to give little hints, and this is surely a sign of bigger reveals to come.

Similar to the new Spider-Man movie, everything we hear about Doctor Strange 2 makes the movie sound jam-packed and like a must-see that is going to be long-discussed. Surely, an appearance from Professor X, one of the most notable X-Men characters, will be a very big deal. We’ve also heard other interesting things. For example, other outlets have confirmed our previous scoop that Hayley Atwell is expected to appear as Peggy Carter. With Scarlet Witch, Professor X, Peggy Carter, and more, this movie is going to have a very long official cast list once Marvel is ready to reveal all.

We’ve seen plenty of rumors we haven’t yet confirmed about the appearance of X-Men in Doctor Strange 2. For example, some have claimed that there may be multiple X-Men in the film and that they’ll be casting the actors used in the previous films, which were owned by Fox. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to confirm either of those things, but we have plenty of questions about it. Will Professor X be the only X-Men to appear? How will this lead to the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Who will play Charles Xavier? While the film’s release date feels forever away, fortunately, it’s less than a year to wait now. That means more answers will be coming soon.