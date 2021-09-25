Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer Arrives And Promises Massive Team-Ups

By Kristi Eckert | 9 seconds ago

Ever since Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018 and then was subsequently picked up by Netflix, it has been met with a lot of successes and has been well-received by fans nostalgic for the original Karate Kid (1984). But it’s also picked up new fans along the way who are experiencing the franchise for the very first time. The Netflix official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 just premiered on YouTube and it looks like the upcoming season will not disappoint. In fact, the trailer teased two epic team-ups.

The trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 revealed two jaw-dropping team-ups that fans can expect to see beginning when it premieres on December 31, 2021. Two of the biggest rivals of the entire franchise, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Machhio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zebka), are putting their long-standing rivalry aside. They are attempting to mesh their very different training philosophies in order to prepare their team of martial artists to compete against Cobra Kai’s crew in the upcoming All Valley Tournament.

However, Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence aren’t the only ones joining forces, so are both Johnny’s Lawrence’s former sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) along with other Cobra Kai founder, the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) from Karate Kid 3 (1989). Fans can check out the full trailer below.

The conclusion of Cobra Kai’s third season perfectly set in motion the events that ultimately prompt the team-ups to occur in Cobra Kai Season 4. CBR detailed that Johnny Lawrence’s motivation to put his differences with Danny LaRusso aside was undoubtedly solidified by the revelation that Cobra Kai leader, John Kreese had convinced Lawrence’s estranged son, Robby, to join his dojo.

Judging by Cobra Kai’s Season 4 trailer, it looks as though momentum for the show is not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the widespread success of the series has now prompted talks of a possible spinoff being made. Jon Hurwitz, the creator of the series, recently dropped some hints on Twitter that even after Cobra Kai concludes its story that he doesn’t want it to mark the end for the characters.

At this point, no concrete information about what the possible spinoff could entail is known, but it is exciting to know that the end of Cobra Kai would not mark the end of future stories for the Karate Kid’s ensemble cast.

However, it could be a while before we learn what those stories might be. In fact, even before the trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 was released, Netflix announced that the show was indeed renewed for a fifth season. The fifth season renewal was seemingly solidified by the show’s well-deserved Emmy nominations in addition to its impressive popularity. While it is still much too soon to speculate on any potential story arcs for the now confirmed fifth season, it has been announced that barring any pandemic delays, the show’s fifth season is actually slated to begin production work in Atlanta, Georgia in the coming months. In the meantime, fans can anticipate the New Years Eve release of Cobra Kai Season 4.