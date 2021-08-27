Netflix Has Decided About Cobra Kai Season 5

By Tristan Zelden | 15 seconds ago

It is one thing to get renewed for another season in the beginning, middle, or end of the currently running season of any show. It is another to get renewed ahead of the upcoming outing, and that is what Netflix recently did. The streaming giant has given the thumbs up for Cobra Kai Season 5 ahead of its fourth season that premieres on the platform this December.

Cobra Kai Season 5, if all goes well, will start production this fall in Atlanta. COVID-19 hangs over the production as a threat that can hit the pause button. Still, as Hollywood adjusts, more and more shows and movies have been able to shoot without any stoppage. Still, cases do happen where things have to stop because someone gets sick. Getting a head start on the karate-centered series in the fall should give hope to fans that they will catch it sometime next year.

The ex-YouTube Original series that turned over to Netflix has become extremely popular, especially since it switched to the more favorable service. The news about Cobra Kai Season 5 makes sense as it recently got nominated for Emmys. Its nominations are for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy. Previously it had two nominations for its previous seasons, so now, with a total of six, surely it should win something at some point.

The spin-off of the original Karate Kid movies continues the story of Ralph Macchio’s (The Deuce) leading character Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka (The Appomattox) as his archnemesis Johnny Lawrence. The series comes back to them as adults where they have their own dojos to teach the new generation of karate kids. The doors of opportunities for Cobra Kai Season 5 are plentiful as we will need to see the direction taken in the upcoming season. Previously we saw them join together to face Martin Kove’s (The Karate Kid) antagonist, John Kreese, at the All Valley Tournament.

It is too early to know anything about Cobra Kai Season 5. The fourth season will see Dallas Dupree Young (Ready Player One) and acting debut for Oona O’Brien as recurring characters. This will mark the first major project for O’Brien, who so far has starred in a short called Sky High.

In an interview with Collider, producer Jon Hurwitz said how the showrunners have “a set end game” in mind. If that is so, then every season will be a step closer to the finale. It is always possible that Cobra Kai Season 5 is the final season, or it leads up to what will be a conclusion to the series.

Continuing through Cobra Kai Season 5, Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jon Hurwitz (American Reunion), and Hayden Schlossberg (American Reunion) are the lead writers and executive produce through their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Will Smith, James Lassiter, Susan Ekins, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment. The two leading stars act as executive producers too.