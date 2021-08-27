Eddie Murphy Teaming With Another Comedy Superstar In New Netflix Movie

By Tristan Zelden | 17 seconds ago

Netflix has an untitled comedy in the works with some heavy hitters working on the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) is partnering up with Jonah Hill (Maniac) to star in the movie. They will be joined by Black-ish writer Kenya Barris who will direct for his directorial debut.

The unnamed project marks a quick turnaround for Eddie Murphy and the director as the two collaborated on Coming 2 America, a remake of the 1980s classic. It was a major reunion as the actor worked with the other two writers, Barry W. Blaustein (Saturday Night Live) and David Sheffield (Saturday Night Live), on The Nutty Professor.

Jonah Hill will co-write the film with Kenya Barris. The director, Mychelle Deschamp, and Hale Rothstein will produce through his Khalabo Ink Society, and Hill will too through his Strong Baby label with collaborators Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin. Kevin Misher and Andy Berman of Misher Films will produce too. David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webster will be the executive producers. As of now, it seems Eddie Murphy will only star in the comedy without further involvement as a producer or any other role.

Plot details are blurry and unconfirmed right now. It is currently described as a comedy that will explore how differences in culture and generation can affect relationships. Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy will play characters on opposite ends of the spectrum in their respective situations.

Eddie Murphy dominated the comedy scene in Hollywood through the 80s and 90s. The Nutty Professor, Coming to America, and Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, which he is attached to the upcoming fourth movie, cemented his career. In the 2000s, things changed for him. Dr. Dolittle and Shrek kept him relevant, but his presence thinned out by the 2010s. Recently, he made a resurgence with the comedy-drama Mr. Church in 2016 and 2019’s biopic comedy Dolemite Is My Name, which told the story of Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rapping pioneer with a massive career in the 1970s.

Jonah Hill co-starring with the 80s and 90s legend that is Eddie Murphy, is quite fitting. While he has taken serious projects like Moneyball and War Dogs, he is known for his humorous roles. 21 and 22 Jump Street, This Is the End, and his small role in Django Unchained showcase his comedic capabilities.

Both of the actors have something else in common as they both have been nominated for Oscars. Eddie Murphy was nominated for a supporting role in the 2006 drama Dreamgirls. It was directed and written by Bill Condon (Beauty and the Beast). It was also nominated for its art direction, costume design, original song, then won for its supporting actress Jennifer Hudson (Respect) and its sound mixing. Jonah Hill was nominated for supporting roles in 2011’s Moneyball with Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) and 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood). The Martin Scorsese film did not win any of its awards: best actor in a leading role (DiCaprio), actor in a supporting role (Hill), director, best picture, and adapted screenplay. Bennett Miller’s (Foxcatcher) sports drama had the same fate for its awards: best picture, actor in a leading role (Pitt), actor in a supporting role (Hill), film editing, sound mixing, and adapted screenplay.