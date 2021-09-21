Brie Larson Just Posted A Sexy Sundress Photoshoot

By Michileen Martin | 16 seconds ago

Brie Larson isn’t above turning the occasional head with a sexy outfit or just making her social media followers curious with a new piece of fashion. Today, the Captain Marvel actress had what she calls a “a casual outdoor on-the-ground photoshoot” and we all get to be the beneficiaries.

The actress posted the photos to her Twitter feed, showing her sitting in front of a stone wall and beneath a tree while wearing a sundress. You can see the photos below.

If you can't have a casual outdoor on-the-ground photoshoot in @brycescarlett and @ninapark glam then, what's the point? pic.twitter.com/ooKL4jcKuy — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 21, 2021

She tagged hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and makeup artist Nina Park in the post, asking, “If you can’t have a casual outdoor on-the-ground photoshoot in @brycescarlett and @ninapark glam then, what’s the point?” Brie Larson’s fans were quick to swoon over the Marvel actress, like fan account BLWorldwide who invoked Will Ferrell’s character from Zoolander to express their admiration.

It´s been 24 hours of gorgeous Brie Larson pics! What´s the plan? To drive us crazy? pic.twitter.com/FWUpgbRwKF — BLWorldWide (@BLWorldW) September 21, 2021

While she isn’t posing for gorgeous photos, Brie Larson is busy filming The Marvels — the upcoming follow-up to 2019’s Captain Marvel. Counting her cameo in the mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the sequel will mark Larson’s fourth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she won’t be the only hero to appear in the film. Larson will be joined by Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) as Monica Rambeau and Iman Velanni as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as spymaster Nick Fury. Seo Jun Park (Parasite) and Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) are also set to appear in undisclosed roles.

After The Marvels, Brie Larson is set to lead the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. Based on the upcoming novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry is a drama set in the ’60s about a woman who finds all of her goals put on hold because of the sexist expectations of the time. When scientist Elizabeth Zott finds herself pregnant, single, and jobless, she lands a job as a host on a cooking show and uses the opportunity both to educate the world and, she hopes, to find her way back to her true passion — science. According to Deadline, Lessons in Chemistry scored a straight-to-series order from Apple in 2019, but like so many productions it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Lessons in Chemistry is the only officially announced upcoming Brie Larson project after The Marvels, we also keep our ear to the ground and we’re fairly certain the actress has something in the works at Netflix. According to one of our trusted and proven sources, the same streaming service behind Larson’s Unicorn Store is working with her on an action-espionage flick in the vein of the iconic James Bond franchise. We don’t know a lot about the film, though from her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we know Larson’s great at action. We also know from the ongoing discussions about a female 007 that there’s certainly a desire for Brie Larson or another actor to create a woman in a similar role.

Brie Larson’s next film is The Marvels starring Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Velanni. The Marvels is expected to appear in theaters on November 11, 2022.