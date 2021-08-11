Brie Larson Gives A Major Update On The Marvels

By Michileen Martin | 17 seconds ago

We haven’t seen Brie Larson suit up as Captain Marvel since the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but that’s about to change. Filming for The Marvels — the first sequel to Captain Marvel — has begun filming.

Thanks to an interview with Brie Larson on Sirius XM (via ComicBook.com), we know that The Marvels has begun filming. Talking about how she’d become accustomed to getting up early for filming, Larson went on to describe what she called the “huge” sets she’s working in, and further describing them as being “bigger than you can imagine.” She added that, as a fan of Disneyland, getting to work on the sets made her feel like she goes to her “own private Disneyland” every morning.

Though it may not be as “private” as Brie Larson makes it out to be. As we noted back in May, the official synopsis for the film suggests the name change from Captain Marvel 2 to The Marvels. Rather than a solo vehicle primarily focusing on Larson’s character, The Marvels appears to be more of an ensemble film and we may not yet know all the heroes who will appear.

Disney announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) the sequel to Captain Marvel — previously referred to as simply Captain Marvel 2 — would be titled The Marvels back in May. We also learned that Brie Larson would be joined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel — whose solo series is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year — and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Anyone who watched WandaVision saw Monica Rambeau get her own superpowers after running through Wanda Maximoff’s mystic boundary around Westview. Monica Rambeau doesn’t have an official superhero name yet onscreen, though in the comics she’s had a number of codenames including Photon — the callsign her mother Maria (Lashana Lynch) used as a pilot in Captain Marvel.

On Monday, Murphy’s Multiverse pointed out some interesting updates to the IMDb page for The Marvels. Under the heading for the additional crew is the name Samatha Jackson, whose role is listed as assistant to Shamier Anderson, though Anderson himself is not currently mentioned as part of the cast. While there’s no indication who Anderson is playing, ComicBook.com mentions the possibility of Adam Brashear — a romantic interest of Monica’s in the comics and a superhero called the Blue Marvel. For obvious reasons, a superhero named Blue Marvel would make a wonderful thematic addition to the team presumably headed by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

Another IMDb update pointed out by Murphy’s Multiverse could mean the return of Yon-Rogg. John Humber’s name was also added to the IMDb page, and he’s listed as working as Jude Law’s assistant. Law played Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel — mentor and ultimately the enemy of Brie Larson’s hero. Yon-Rogg survived the first film so it’s conceivable he could return.

If Jude Law is reprising the role of Yon-Rogg, this could be the identity of one of the mystery villains mentioned in our exclusive report from July. Last month, we reported our trusted and proven source had told us that a villain will be introduced early in The Marvels, only to be subsequently killed off much earlier than the audience is meant to expect. Presumably, he’ll then be replaced by a villain more central to the plot. It could be Yon-Rogg who gets taken out early, or the Kree soldier could be the villain who survives to make things even more difficult for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and company.

Regardless of who does or doesn’t join them, Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris will be starring in The Marvels which is set to arrive in theaters November 11, 2022.