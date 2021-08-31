Exclusive: Brie Larson Getting James Bond Type Film At Netflix

By Faith McKay | 16 seconds ago

Brie Larson is an Oscar-winner with some strong connections in the industry. While many know her as Captain Marvel, she’s also a YouTuber, has Lessons in Chemistry coming up for Apple, and made her directorial debut over at Netflix with Unicorn Store in 2017. Now, one of our trusted and proven inside sources have learned that the actress is ready to team up with the streaming service again. Brie Larson is developing her own James Bond-type movie for Netflix.

While we were able to learn that Brie Larson is actively involved in the development of this Netflix project, we were unable to learn what her role is specifically. Will she be directing this film and/or serve as a producer? Is she involved with the script? Does Brie Larson plan to star in this new movie as well? It sounds very much like the actress will be starring in the movie, and we know she has an active role in the project’s development.

What we know of the story so far is that it’s comparable to a James Bond movie, which heavily implies that there will be secret agents involved in the storyline. As Brie Larson has shown that she can handle projects with a lot of action through her work at Marvel, this seems like an opportunity for her to expand her portfolio in that area and show what she can handle outside of Marvel. Especially if Brie Larson is signing on as a director as well, since that would be far outside of what she’s done with her previous directorial effort, Unicorn Store.

At this point, we know that the Brie Larson project at Netflix is being compared to James Bond, but not all that entails. James Bond is known as a secret agent, which is the easiest route for that comparison. However, it will be interesting to see if that comparison goes a step further. Do they want the main character to have a personality and quirks similar to know 007 is known for? James Bond has a history of leaving Bond girls with double entendres for names in his wake. He orders his drink a specific way. He wears suits. In any spy movie, things like the car and fun gadgets are an important part of the genre, and they’re definitely something Bond is known for. These very specific quirks have made him into a character that we know well, 25 movies deep.

With projects like Unicorn Store, we’ve seen that Brie Larson likes taking up quirkier characters. With her active involvement in the development for this Netflix project, it will be interesting to see what kind of secret agent character they can come up with to help set this project apart. While Unicorn Store was quirky, it wasn’t reviewed particularly well by audiences. It sits with a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not terrible, but not great. If Brie Larson picks up directing again for this new project, it will be interesting to see how her style has developed in the years since her last Netflix directorial effort, especially with a James Bond type story involving a lot of action, which will require a different set of skills as a director.