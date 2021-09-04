See A New Blade Series That Is Available Free On Streaming

By Tristan Zelden | 6 seconds ago

Sony Pictures Television gave Blade fans a big treat yesterday (September 3). The anime of the vampire slayer released its first episode on YouTube (seen below) through the company’s YouTube channel called Throwback Toons for your viewing pleasure without any additional costs. Yeah, that is right. You can watch a Blade anime for free.

His Name is…Blade is the name of the first episode. The 23-minute episode features a nightclub where vampires are luring their prey to bed to be fed upon. The titular character is not too keen on that idea, so he goes in for some action to put a stop to it. His other motive is to search for Deacon Frost, the vampire who infected his mother.

In the short amount of time since its release, the first episode of Marvel Anime: Blade has over 11,000 views. The reception to the video has been positive, with 546 likes compared to the six dislikes.

Animation studio Madhouse has been on a roll with these superhero anime series. Besides Blade, there is Marvel Anime: Iron Man, Wolverine, and X-Men. Iron Man was added to the YouTube channel on July 31, Wolverine on August 21, and X-Men shortly after on August 29. Two movies were made during this time to keep up the anime spin on Marvel’s iconic heroes. It consisted of Iron Man: Rise of Technovore and Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher.

The creation of these anime series and the two subsequent films based on iconic characters like Blade and Iron Man was a collaboration between Marvel, Sony Pictures, and Madhouse. Warren Ellis is a popular comic book writer who produced the four series that ran between 2010 and 2011.

While the reception for any of the shows or the movies was not that positive, they did offer some strong actors. The Japanese cast for Blade consisted of Akio Ohtsuka (Ghost in the Shell), Tsutomu Isobe (Scarlet Nexus), Maaya Sakamoto (The Seven Deadly Sins), Osamu Saka (Detective Pikachu), and Rikiya Koyama (Combatants Will Be Dispatched!). Meanwhile, the English cast stars Harold Perrineau (The Rookie), JB Blanc (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny), Kim Mai Guest (Mass Effect: Legendary Edition), Troy Baker (The Last of Us Part 2), and Steve Blum (The Witcher: Night of the Wolf).

Blade was written by Kenta Fukasaku (Battle Royale) and the debut of writer Dai Fujita. Mitsuyuki Masuhara (Highschool of the Dead) was the leading director.

The vampire hunter Blade has had quite the adventures into different media. In 1998, Wesley Snipes (Coming 2 America) was the iconic character and the two sequels that followed. While we are unsure of the twist that will be taken to compare to the R-rated editions, but Marvel Studios will induct the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point with Mahershala Ali (True Detective) as the titular character. Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) is currently set to direct the film. The script will be written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen).

Marvel Anime: Blade can be purchased. It is currently available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.