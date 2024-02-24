The Best Fantastic Four Movie Has Nothing To Do With Marvel

The comparison begins with the Parr family itself. Father Bob, AKA Mr. Incredible, is strong and durable like the Fantastic Four’s Thing. Even the name “Mr. Incredible” is reminiscent of FF member Reed Richards and his superhero moniker, Mr. Fantastic. Richards’ powers, meanwhile, are represented by another member of The Incredibles, Elastigirl.

Helen Parr, also known as Elastigirl, has the power to stretch any part of her body as if it were taffy, just like Mr. Fantastic. Her name, however, pays homage to Invisible Girl, the original superhero identity of Sue Richards. While Helen may have gotten her name from Sue, it’s her daughter Violet who has her powers.