Best Alien Races In Television History

It is genuinely stunning to learn that in the entire run of The X-Files, Brian Thompson — a man with one of the most unique faces in screen acting — only made nine appearances. With about the same amount of dialogue as Boba Fett enjoyed in the original Star Wars trilogy, Thompson nevertheless created one of the most memorable X-Files villains, the Alien Bounty Hunter.

We don’t have a name for the Alien Bounty Hunter species — we just know when that face shows up in The X-Files, someone’s about to disappear for good. They’re physically powerful and like Marvel‘s Skrulls have the ability to make themselves look like pretty much anyone else.