Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Heart Surgery And Receives Pacemaker

Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to say he was “doing great,” adding that he was already attending an environmental event with Jane Fonda on Friday after having surgery on Monday.

He also made sure to thank the doctors and nurses, saying “I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic.”

Schwarzenegger first had surgeries in 1997 to replace his pulmonic and aortic valves, then had them replaced again in 2018 and 2020.