Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Heart Surgery And Receives Pacemaker
Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed that he had surgery to get a pacemaker. The 76-year-old actor talked about the surgery on his Arnold’s Pump Club podcast, saying that he’s recovering after previously receiving three open-heart surgeries. He even made a reference to his iconic role as the Terminator saying, “I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger Doing Great
Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to say he was “doing great,” adding that he was already attending an environmental event with Jane Fonda on Friday after having surgery on Monday.
He also made sure to thank the doctors and nurses, saying “I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic.”
Schwarzenegger first had surgeries in 1997 to replace his pulmonic and aortic valves, then had them replaced again in 2018 and 2020.
Genetic Heart Issue
Arnold Schwarzenegger also noted that his heart issue is genetic and that he is “very diligent about staying in touch with my doctors and listening to them.”
Schwarzenegger’s mother died in 1998 due to not getting the necessary valve replacement surgery. The actor noted that he went in for a check-up in March and that his doctor said he needed to get a pacemaker as soon as possible.
No Serious Training
Arnold Schwarzenegger said that he wouldn’t be able to do any serious training in the gym for the time being, but that he will be “100% for FUBAR next month. FUBAR is Schwarzenegger’s recent Netflix show, which begins filming for Season 2 soon. Part of the reason Schwarzenegger decided to be so open about his health journey is because of his growing Arnold Pump Club fitness community.
FUBAR Season 2 Coming To Netflix
Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I know that we have more than 750,000 subscribers now — the village is a city now — and a lot of you are probably dealing with your own health challenges,” adding, “I want you to know you aren’t alone.”
Fans of the actor are undoubtedly happy to hear the positive health update too. It seems that there’s no slowing down the iconic action star anytime soon.
As Arnold Schwarzenegger said, this news also confirms that Season 2 of FUBAR is right on track. The first season of the Netflix show aired in May of last year, and was popular enough to get the green light for a second season.
FUBAR Streaming
The show is created by Nick Santora and follows CIA operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) and his CIA operative daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro), who have kept their jobs secret from each other for years.
Along with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, FUBAR stars Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barabara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, and Andy Buckley. You can currently stream the first season of the show on Netflix.
There isn’t an official release date for the second season yet, but based on the filming schedule, it probably won’t come out until late 2024 at the earliest.
More Arnold Schwarzenegger News
Arnold Schwarzenegger is also set to return to the big screen in the film Breakout, which is directed by Scott Waugh.
Schwarzenegger stars as Terry Reynolds, who attempts to break his stepson out of jail in a foreign country after he is framed.
There’s no word on a release date for this film yet, but it’s good to hear that Schwarzenegger is in good health and feeling great in the meantime.
Source: Fitness Volt