Marvel Left The Best Villain Out Of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Admittedly, by the time Harry finally became the New Goblin in Spider-Man 3, his thunder got stolen a little bit by having to share the villain role with both The Sandman and Venom.

However, there is no denying that Harry’s descent into villainy had by far the most build-up of all the villains from any of the Spider-Man movies. That is an incredibly powerful connection to just ignore in No Way Home.