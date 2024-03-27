Cuba Gooding Jr. Added To Sexual Assault Suit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Things seem to be heating up in the ongoing saga of Sean Diddy Combs’ mounting lawsuits. After the rap mogul’s properties were raided by authorities over the weekend, new reports have emerged which claim the actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is also involved in the sexual assault and harassment suit. According to NBC News, Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of harassing and assaulting producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones while on board Diddy’s yacht.
Disturbing Allegations
This disturbing news comes after an amended complaint has been filed in federal court, claiming Cuba Gooding Jr. groped Jones, after Diddy forced the producer to illegally hire sex workers and perform illicit acts on the boat.
This incident allegedly occurred during a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands in January of 2023. Per the language of the suit, Jones is claiming that Cuba Gooding Jr. groped and fondled his legs, groin, shoulders, and buttocks, after Jones continually rejected his advancements.
Not Officially Charged
At this time, Cuba Gooding Jr. has not been officially charged with any crime, though the suit against Diddy, which was initially filed last month, now implicates the actor as well.
The civil suit is primarily centered around unpaid royalties to Lil Rod, who claims to have worked on Diddy’s most recent LP The Love Album: Off the Grid without being fairly compensated.
Of course, this is just one of many legal controversies surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder at this time.
Sean Diddy Combs Issues
Diddy has been investigated for numerous crimes in recent months, including sex trafficking, possession of illegal firearms and narcotics, assault, and other conspiracy and racketeering charges.
Despite vehemently denying wrongdoing in any of his ongoing legal cases, sources currently indicate that Diddy has fled the country in the wake of a federal raid on multiple homes owned by the rap icon.
Representatives for both Diddy and Cuba Gooding Jr. have refused to comment on the language of the suit thus far.
Diddy’s Associates Under Microscope
Fans who have been following along with Diddy’s controversies and legal problems in recent months likely assumed that the executive’s associates would be placed under a microscope as well, making Cuba Gooding Jr.’s involvement no big surprise.
Gooding previously plead guilty to a misdemeanor harassment violation in 2022, after being charged for forcibly kissing a New York nightclub employee years earlier. After facing the harassment charges, the American Horror Story actor attended counseling for alcohol and behavior modification, allowing him to skirt jail time for the offense.
Cuba Gooding’s Recent Work
Cuba Gooding Jr. recently starred in two films, Skeletons in the Closet and The Firing Squad. According to the actor’s IMDb, he is slated to lead in half a dozen upcoming projects in various stages of active development.
For the time being, there is no way of knowing how his part in the ongoing Diddy suit will impact his career and legacy.
Diddy Case Could Go On For Some Time
As the gears of justice continue to churn, fans will surely remain tuned in to the legal case as prosecutors parse through the relevant evidence.
Certain artists and label execs from Motown records have already expressed a willingness to take the witness stand in the Diddy case, meaning the full truth could be revealed soon. Either way, things are not looking great for Sean Combs or Cuba Gooding Jr.
