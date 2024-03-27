Cuba Gooding Jr. Added To Sexual Assault Suit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

At this time, Cuba Gooding Jr. has not been officially charged with any crime, though the suit against Diddy, which was initially filed last month, now implicates the actor as well.

The civil suit is primarily centered around unpaid royalties to Lil Rod, who claims to have worked on Diddy’s most recent LP The Love Album: Off the Grid without being fairly compensated.

Of course, this is just one of many legal controversies surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder at this time.