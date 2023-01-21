Amanda Seyfried’s Biggest Franchise Getting Another Movie?

Amanda Seyfried recently revealed she's working on a new musical project, though she shut down the hope that it's a new Mamma Mia! movie.

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

After musical actress extraordinaire Amanda Seyfried explained her absence from the Golden Globes by stating she was working on a mysterious new musical, fans grew excited at the possibility of another Mamma Mia! film. However, during an interview at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, Seyfried further explained that the new project was not the third in the Mamma Mia! franchise, though the actress is not ruling out the possibility of reprising her role as Sophie sometime in the future, according to Collider.com.

While fans were hoping for a third Mamma Mia! movie, Amanda Seyfried is working on something just as exciting—a musical stage play based on Thelma and Louise, which will also star Evan Rachel Wood (The Ides of March). Seyfried explained that her mysterious justification for her Golden Globes absence was that she wanted to give a more specific response without giving away more than she could at the time, and what the actress really wanted to say was that she couldn’t be at the awards show because she is “living my life’s fantasy” by working on this project.

Though Amanda Seyfried’s current project is not the next installment of Mamma Mia!, the actress admitted she would be up to reprise the role of Sophie again. In fact, the actress is currently “waiting for the call.” While Seyfried doesn’t believe she has the authority to make the third film happen, she says that Judy Craymer, producer of Mamma Mia! and the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is completely on board, and all the team is waiting for is a green light from Universal.

With close to 100 original songs by the Swedish supergroup ABBA, which the franchise’s soundtracks are based on, there is plenty of material left to make one, or even several, more Mamma Mia! films. However, it may be a long time before production starts on a third feature, even if it gets greenlit, as the leading lady Amanda Seyfried is currently working on many musical projects and will need to wait for her calendar to clear. One of those projects might include a cameo in the new Mean Girls the Musical, a remake of the classic 2004 high school coming-of-age movie based on Tina Fey’s screenplay, as well as the Broadway musical production, also written by Tina Fey.

Mean Girls was Amanda Seyfried’s first movie and her big break, which came after the actress appeared in several episodes of the American soap operas As The World Turns and All My Children. Since the film was a pivotal point in Seyfried’s career, and her character of Karen Smith has since become iconic, the actress says she would love to do a cameo in the new film being created for Paramount+, though nothing has become official at this point.

Because of the way Mean Girls has evolved over the past 20 years and has remained relevant to popular culture, Amanda Seyfried says that she can’t see the franchise ever going away, and she looks forward to watching the story continue to evolve. Currently, there is no set release date for Mean Girls the Musical, but it will likely be released later this year.