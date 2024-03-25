Adam Sandler’s Most Anticipated Sequel Has A Script, Now It’s Up To Fans To Make It Happen
Happy Gilmore 2 is in the works, and it’s up to the fans to make it happen. According to Christopher McDonald, famous for playing Shooter McGavin in the 1996 Adam Sandler golf comedy, Sandler is writing the script for the sequel. While nothing has been greenlit yet, McDonald claims Sandler showed him the first draft himself, and if enough fans call for it, there’s no doubt the sequel will get produced.
Script For Happy Gilmore 2
During a radio interview on “Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan,” Christopher McDonald recounted a chance encounter with Adam Sandler recently, where the comedic genius whipped out the first draft of the long-awaited sequel.
“He says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'” McDonald recalled. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.'”
Could It Really Happen?
While McDonald expressed excitement about the possibility of reprising his role as the iconic antagonist Shooter McGavin next to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, he also hinted at the persuasive power fans have to make Happy Gilmore 2 a reality.
“Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”
Happy Gilmore A Golfer
The original Happy Gilmore was directed by Dennis Dugan and co-written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy (Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer). The film catapulted the comedian to superstardom as his second hit movie after 1995’s Billy Madison.
The film follows the story of Happy Gilmore, portrayed by Adam Sandler, a hockey player with a fiery temper who discovers his unexpected talent for golf.
Determined to save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure, Happy joins the golf tour circuit, facing off against the arrogant pro Shooter McGavin, played by McDonald.
McDonald didn’t drop any hints on what the plot of Happy Gilmore 2 would involve, but it can be assumed that the sequel will see the return of many original characters and follow another slaptastic scenario.
Adam Sandler A Superstar
Alongside Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald, the original Happy Gilmore included performances from Julie Bowen, known for playing the fan-favorite Claire on Modern Family, and Carl Weathers, who was known for playing Apollo in Rocky and Greef Karga in The Mandalorian. The news of Happy Gilmore 2 comes amidst the recent passing of Weathers, who portrayed the lovable golf instructor Chubbs Peterson in the original film.
Remembering Carl Weathers
Adam Sandler was one of the first to pay tribute to Weathers on social media, reminiscing about their time together and celebrating Weathers’ legacy as both an actor and a person.
Highlighting his remarkable intelligence, unwavering loyalty, and infectious humor, Sandler expressed admiration for Weathers, including his deep love for his children and the universal affection he garnered from everyone.
If Happy Gilmore 2 is produced, Weathers will certainly be missed by both his colleagues and movie fans alike.
Happy Gilmore A Hit
Happy Gilmore was a commercial success upon its release in 1996, grossing nearly $40 million worldwide, countering a budget of $12 million. Distributed by Universal Pictures, the movie has remained a beloved favorite among audiences for its humor and memorable characters.
Almost three decades have elapsed since the release of the original film, and fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Happy Gilmore 2.