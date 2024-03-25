Adam Sandler’s Most Anticipated Sequel Has A Script, Now It’s Up To Fans To Make It Happen

The original Happy Gilmore was directed by Dennis Dugan and co-written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy (Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer). The film catapulted the comedian to superstardom as his second hit movie after 1995’s Billy Madison.

The film follows the story of Happy Gilmore, portrayed by Adam Sandler, a hockey player with a fiery temper who discovers his unexpected talent for golf.

Determined to save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure, Happy joins the golf tour circuit, facing off against the arrogant pro Shooter McGavin, played by McDonald.

McDonald didn’t drop any hints on what the plot of Happy Gilmore 2 would involve, but it can be assumed that the sequel will see the return of many original characters and follow another slaptastic scenario.