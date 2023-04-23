GFR SCORE

Fans of the Elisabeth Moss-starring TV series of the same name will be familiar with the dystopian society of the Republic of Gilead and the story of Offred. However, you might have missed the 1990 film that stars Natasha Richardson as Offred. The film also features supporting performances by Faye Dunaway, Robert Duvall, and Elizabeth McGovern.

Also based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale tells a chilling tale of the United States in the future, where women’s rights have been abolished, and their only purpose is to procreate. Richardson’s Offred is a handmaid that is assigned to a high-ranking official as she must figure out a way to survive the oppressive regime of Gilead. The film includes themes of bodily autonomy and oppression, which helps set it apart as one of the best dystopian movies.