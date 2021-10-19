Why Mila Kunis Isn’t On Instagram Or Twitter

By Michileen Martin | 3 mins ago

While you might find some imitators, you’re not going to find a genuine Mila Kunis account on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or any other social media. Known best for her turn as Jackie on the popular sitcom That ’70s Show, Kunis doesn’t have any social media presence to speak of. If you find any videos or photos of the actress online, she won’t be the one posting them.

In fact, Kunis’ absence from social media is something her husband Ashton Kutcher likes to poke fun at her for. The couple did a number of video conferencing interviews last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During one, Kutcher teased his wife, pointing out that she refers to TikTok as “The Tic Tac.” You can watch a clip below.

Ashton making fun of Mila for calling TikTok "the Tic Tac" LMAOOOO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WsNAXLK2Tu — josh (@josh_kunis) May 7, 2020

So why does Mila Kunis avoid Instagram, Facebook, and all the rest? Kunis spoke to Cosmopolitan (via The Independent) on the subject in July 2018. The Black Swan actress explained that she was far from an early adopter when it comes to social media. She told the magazine that at one point her roommate urged her to finally get on Facebook to which she responded, “What is this Facebook? Who’s gonna poke each other? That’s just weird.” So it would apparently be futile to ask her about such ancient names as Myspace or Friendster.

She said that for a while she considered changing her tune, apparently inspired by Kutcher’s media presence before they started dating. She called his approach to social media “forward thinking.” It never happened, however, because Kunis didn’t like the vibe. She told Cosmopolitan that while the goal of social media used to be “to connect with people,” it’s since turned into “who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative.”

While this isn’t specific to social media, Mila Kunis said another good reason to avoid Instagram and the like is that she is not fond of the rumors swirling around her marriage with Kutcher. She added that the only reason she has any inkling of what’s being said about her on social media is the result of her catching magazine cover headlines in the grocery store. “I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year,” Kunis joked with Cosmpolitan.

Kunis was probably more than grateful for her social media free lifestyle in July when her and her husband Kutcher came under fire after coming clean (pun intended) about not bathing all that much themselves as well as refraining from forcing their children to bathe very often. Even without Mila Kunis having any kind of Instagram or Twitter account, the pair felt enough pressure that Kutcher posted a video on his Instagram to prove that they bathe their children.

In fact even without having a social media presence, Kunis has still managed to become the target of social media cancel campaigns. For example in 2017 on an episode of Conan, Kunis told Conan O’Brien that she was making monthly anonymous donations to Planned Parenthood in then Vice President Mike Pence’s name. This prompted a number of pro-life groups to start a #boycottbeam hashtag on Twitter in an attempt to get Kunis’ spokesperson deal with Beam Inc. — the makers of Jim Beam bourbon — canceled.

If you do want to see Mila Kunis on Instagram, Twitter, or other forms of social media, you aren’t completely out of luck. Kunis’ husband Ashton Kutcher has taken up the social media slack for his wife and she features occasionally in Kutcher’s videos and photos. For example, Kunis shows up in a video from July about cryptocurrency.

Remember when Mila Kunis talked about hating to see made up stories about her marriage? Well, she and her husband used Instagram in June 2019 to have some fun with In Touch Weekly. The publication had apparently reported their union was over, a claim which seemed less than likely given the couple’s playful attitude in the video.

Just because Mila Kunis doesn’t have Instagram doesn’t mean she doesn’t watch TV. In May 2019, Kutcher recorded his wife in the car as she gave her predictions for the ending of HBO’s Game of Thrones. You can tell early in the video she isn’t completely comfortable being recorded for Instagram.

While you may not be able to find an official Mila Kunis Instagram account, you’ll be able to find her in a film again before too long. Midgard Times reported last month that her next film — Luckiest Girl Alive, based on the bestselling 2015 Jessica Knoll novel of the same name — just wrapped production. The film is expected to stream on Netflix in 2022.