Mark Hamill Confirms Viral Theory About His Name

By Faith McKay | 17 seconds ago

What does it take to get Mark Hamill trending on Twitter? One Twitter user (Lauren) recently suggested that if the Star Wars actor simply tweeted his name, that tweet would get thousands of likes. This is representative of how well-loved the actor who played Luke Skywalker is. Shortly after seeing this tweet from a fan, the actor went ahead and tweeted his name to see what would happen. Not only did the post gets thousands of likes, but fans took this up as a call to go ahead and start their own posts to get the actor’s name trending.

Check out the post from Mark Hamill below:

The original Twitter poster was pretty surprised when they discovered that there was a trending topic talking about themselves and Mark Hamill, though Twitter explained the trending topic by calling them “someone”. The Twitter user clarified that their name is Lauren.

What have I done?!! Mark Hamill @HamillHimself 👀😂 Also, my name is Lauren!! pic.twitter.com/TQ1otGQPnG — Lauren (@LozzaBean12) September 5, 2021

I made space dad laugh! 😭❤️ https://t.co/88YR0Sn8uY — Lauren (@LozzaBean12) September 5, 2021

Here’s what some of Mark Hamill’s fans took up Tweeting after seeing him tweet his own name.

Mark Hamill: *Tweets his name*

Twitter: PUT THIS MAN ON TRENDING! pic.twitter.com/jmvcF9uBJi — TheEpicAlec (@TheEpicAlec) September 5, 2021

mark hamill's star wars takes will always be the funniest thing pic.twitter.com/2DVozt55Ve — bea (@worshipfuIness) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill is one of the most joyous, "makes Twitter worth it" accounts on here. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 5, 2021

Like millions, I have been a @HamillHimself stan since ‘77 & I know this to be true…



My tweets rarely get more than a couple of dozen likes but here goes nothin’!



Mark Hamill https://t.co/vZ5WRP65XC — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) September 6, 2021

This will always be my favorite Mark Hamill moment. pic.twitter.com/s5cNVOrdCH — Pat Graziosi (@PatGraziosi) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill has well-earned the love he receives from fans on social media, as he is fairly prolific on the platform. He frequently responds to fan questions and updates fans on Twitter about his latest projects. In the past, he’s attended a fair number of conventions to appear on panels and answer fan questions about his work. While his career has taken him into new roles, including a lot of voice work, he’s also never been one to shy away from Star Wars, often posting memes or taking up the role of Luke Skywalker yet again in the movies or on The Mandalorian.

It’s never quite clear if we’ve seen the last of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. While he says he believes he’s done in the role, no one expected to see him on The Mandalorian. Of course, a lot of digital work was done to make that possible, but that’s not as difficult as it used to be. It’s hard to guess what could happen in Star Wars movies and series in the future. With so many series happening across varying timelines, many have wondered if another actor may appear to play a young Luke Skywalker. Sebastian Stan is often in the running of fan-favorite choices for the role, though there’s always the possibility that the character could be retired instead.

Recently, Mark Hamill voiced the villain Skeletor for Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a He-Man series on Netflix. He’s also been Art Rosenbaum on Invincible and Dictactious on Wizards. In live-action, he hilariously guest-starred as Jim The Vampire on What We Do In The Shadows. His episode was fairly self-contained, but there’s no telling if he may reappear on the fairly unpredictable series. Season three of What We Do in the Shadows just began airing on FX and Hulu.

What can we expect next from Mark Hamill? Probably a lot more tweets, more of his name trending on Twitter, more voice work in varying projects, and more surprise cameos.