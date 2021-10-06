Gina Carano Gets Misinformation Tag Attached To Controversial Tweet

By Annie Banks | 5 seconds ago

There’s nothing all too unusual about celebrities, social influencers, or opinion leaders such as Gina Carano, taking to social media to share their beliefs. While the freedom of speech is protected, spreading misinformation threatens the integrity of that freedom. As the United States continues to face socio-political turmoil in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, the divisive attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic, and the call to mend injustices nationwide, social media platforms have taken it upon themselves to inform the public that there could be misinformation in their content.

Gina Carano has shared her conservative views on Twitter, resulting in controversy around her public image. Recently, one of her Tweets alleged that the COVID-19 vaccination is “murdering people” and blames President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement. Twitter swiftly took action against the actress’s post, tagging it with an alert that says that the Tweet is misleading. The website provided an additional link for platform users to follow which explains why the vaccine is considered to be safe.

NYC Health and other health professionals encourage that those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination receive both doses in order to protect themself against the virus and its variants. The vaccination is FDA approved, and it is advised that masks are worn over the nose and mouth regardless of vaccination status. Gina Carano previously voiced her objection to the mask mandate that has been re-introduced after the surging cases of COVID-19 took hold of countries globally. Star Wars successfully fans campaigned that Gina Carano should be fired from The Mandalorian and possibly replaced with another actress.

Much like the Tweet that was cited by Twitter for containing misinformation, Gina Carano has not been shy when it comes to sharing multiple anti-vaccination posts that are purely political in nature. She recently said that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate could be compared to the sexual crimes committed by Harvey Weinstein. Those who have been affected by sexual violence are encouraged to speak up, and victims in the United States can seek help through RAAIN.

Gina Carano was also accused of transphobic behavior after writing “beep/bop/boop” on her Twitter bio, and the act was interpreted as mocking the LGBTQIA+ community, especially those who identify as trans or non-binary, who still face stigma around their identity. Young LGBTQIA+ people who seek support can find resources and services through The Trevor Project.

“Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & [everything] to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes,” Gina Carano said in response to the backlash, “I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.” The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal first explained the significance behind including pronouns in a social media bio to Gina Carano, which he still keeps on his own profile.

Disney and Lucasfilm have since acted in response to fans insistently trying to catch the studios’ attention and for them to address the issue. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “…her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” The Mandalorian will return for a third season in 2022.