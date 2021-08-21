See Amber Heard Without Makeup For The First Time

By Doug Norrie | 43 seconds ago

Amber Heard has been taking to social media of late, posting a number of different workout videos that signal she is more than ready for a return to the watery deep of Atlantis. There is an upcoming sequel for Aquaman to think about here and Heard is set to have her role expand in the next movie. But last week Heard also took to social media to post a simpler photo, one without much in the way of comment, or makeup. It is definitely a different look for the actress.

The post went up on Instagram with the label “flashback Friday” and simply shows a selfie of Amber Heard. Again, this is outside of some of what we have seen from the actress on her IG account, especially considering she is (presumably) in the throes of filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom right now. Check out the post below.

But even though there is a much-anticipated sequel coming from Amber Heard in the DC Extended Universe, there was some not-so-great news on the personal front from earlier this week. It was reported that A Virginia judge is going to allow Johnny Depp’s libel case against Heard to move forward in the courts after the latter’s representation had argued that the case should be thrown out. That won’t be the case and these two are possibly headed for another courtroom showdown.

The case that is headed for a Virginia courtroom stems from a libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard around statements she had made in a Washington Post op-ed piece from back in 2018. In that piece, Heard had said that Depp was abusive during their marriage, though did stop short of actually naming him by name. But that was merely a technicality, seeing as how she couldn’t have been talking about anyone else. This prompted a defamation and libel lawsuit on the part of Depp that some have said ranges between a proposed $50 million to $70 million in potential damages.

Amber Heard’s legal team had been trying to get the case thrown out citing the ruling from last summer in a United Kingdom court with a similar case. In that one, Johnny Depp had sued the British tabloid, The Sun for libel as well. The latter had labeled Depp a “wife-beater” in one of their issues which prompted the suit. In the ensuing court case, The Sun was obligated to argue and ultimately prove their case that this label was “correct” for Johnny Depp. A number of damaging and embarrassing revelations about Depp and Heard’s marriage came out in the proceedings and ultimately, The Sun won the case. It was a huge blow to Depp, but not as much to Heard.

The judge in the Virginia case has said that the request by Amber Heard to have the case thrown out because of the UK court ruling didn’t stand up though. In his briefing, the judge cited privity statutes that do not make Amber Heard (via the Washington Post) have the same relationship to the matter as The Sun did in their legal battle. While he admitted that there were, of course, similarities, the relationships were different enough that the case can move forward.

This next case doesn’t have a date, but if/ when it hits the courtroom if will no doubt turn up some of the same issues that stemmed from the one in England. The outcome of that case, with The Sun winning their argument, led to immediate professional fallout for Johnny Depp who was dismissed from his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as well as a cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean. Plus, another flick he has already completed, Minamata, has been all but buried by the studio. Some wanted the same fate for Heard, and a Change.org petition had millions of signatures calling for her ouster from this next DC film. But that won’t be the case.

For the time being, Amber Heard is content to posting all manner of social media updates, knowing she is firmly entrenched in her role in the DC Universe. We will have to wait on results of the court case though.