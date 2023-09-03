Three Amazing Moon Discoveries Just Happened Almost All At Once

NASA is offering a unique celestial gift: moon trees. These aren’t trees that grew on the moon but are derived from seeds that orbited our lunar neighbor aboard the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis I mission in 2022.

This voyage wasn’t the first of its kind; in 1971, Apollo 14’s Stuart Roosa, an ex-Forest Service smokejumper, carried seeds to space. Upon his return, these seeds were germinated by the Forest Service, leading to the first generation of Earth’s moon trees.

While regular citizens might have to wait to claim these cosmic plants, schools and community groups across the U.S. can apply now. Selected winners will receive seedlings from various tree species, including sweetgums, giant sequoias, and Douglas-firs.

The goal? To bridge the vast expanse between Earth and space, letting those who might never leave our planet feel a connection to the cosmos.

These moon tree seeds weren’t the only cargo aboard the Orion spacecraft. Mementos of 2022’s pop culture, like a Snoopy zero-gravity indicator and LEGO minifigures, also made the journey. Those interested in acquiring a moon tree seedling can apply via NASA, provided they’re affiliated with an educational or governmental institution.