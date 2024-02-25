Dinosaur Names Need To Change, Scientists Argue For New System

Furthermore, some dinosaurs were given names by colonizers who did not represent or respect the land in which they were discovered. For instance, many dinosaurs discovered in the early 20th century in the Tendaguru formation in East Africa have been named after the German colonists who dug them up, and not the African lands that they inhabited. Other dinosaurs have been given names that mistranslate their meaning from native tongues or otherwise erase underdeveloped cultures in the name of neocolonialism.