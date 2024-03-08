AI Surpassing Human Intelligence In Three Years According To Expert

“In the next decade or two [it] seems likely an individual computer will have roughly the computing power of a human brain by 2029, 2030,” Goertzel said of advancements in AI human intelligence.

“Then you add another 10/15 years on that, an individual computer would have roughly the computing power of all of human society.”

According to Goertzel, the speed at which progress is made in programming AI with human intelligence may be difficult for people to understand. As such, the technology will only reach superhuman levels when AI bots can autonomously improve upon themselves without any human intervention. This could lead to the long-speculated Singularity in artificial intelligence, where machines surpass humans.