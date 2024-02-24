The paper featured three supposedly illustrative images, all generated by Midjourney. The most glaring error was found in the first AI-generated figure, intended to depict “spermatogonial stem cells, isolated, purified and cultured from rat testes.” However, what the image portrayed was a white rat with an anatomically exaggerated and wildly incorrect reproductive organ.

The image was inexplicably magnified and revealed a bizarre collection of unidentifiable organs. Aside from the glaring anatomical inaccuracies, the labeling in the AI rat image included terms like “testtomcels,” “diƨlocttal stem ells,” and “iollotte sserotgomar cell” which don’t exist in the realm of rodent reproductive biology.