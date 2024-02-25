R-Rated Comedy On Max Is A Bona Fide Classic

By Robert Scucci |

White Men Can't Jump is streaming on Max. White Men Can't Jump stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson

The movie holds up as a comedy even decades later

Of all the sports comedies that have been released over the decades, White Men Can’t Jump has claimed its place on the top of the food chain for its use of trash-talking alone. Taking place behind chain-link fences at public basketball courts, this buddy comedy will make you want to get together with your friends to shoot hoops while hurling insults of the highest order at each other in the name of fun.

If you want to truly capture the spirit of the movie, it’s not a bad idea to throw down some cash to wager on the game’s outcome.