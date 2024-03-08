The Dark True Story Thriller Series On Max Gets Even Better With New Season

He tells the story of how he struggled to get his foot in the door as a foreigner in the industry and how his mentor, Sekiguchi (an older, more distinguished detective) helped guide him through the dark, behind-the-scenes world of Tokyo and the Yakuza.

Tokyo Vice presents the Yakuza as the equivalent of the Tokyo mafia. The yakuza are a strictly disciplined group with a detailed code of conduct.

They are very territorial and take part in some unconventional ritual practices, like yubitsume, which is the amputation of the left little finger.

Yakuza are sophisticated and well-dressed and often are portrayed as men with heavily tattooed bodies.