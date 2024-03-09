Disney Director Reveals Another Remake Is Dead
Following a slew of poor-performing releases, Disney decided to axe some of its projects, going from quantity—a production mode it rushed into after acquiring Marvel—back to quality production. The most recent project to bite the dust is The Sword in the Stone, a live-action remake of Disney’s 1963 animated musical fantasy comedy film.
The Sword In The Stone Is In The Shelf
The Sword in the Stone live-action remake was supposed to be reimagined by 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo for Disney+. Unfortunately, after years of development, Fresnadillo shared that Disney has officially shelved the live-action adaptation without providing any clear reason for its decision. Whatever it may be, recent history has shown us that the projects shelved by Disney are usually abandoned for good, so this isn’t a positive sign for those who are looking forward to the live-action remake.
The Film
The Sword in the Stone‘s 1963 release served as an introduction to the legend and character of King Arthur. Of course, characters like Merlin and Madam Mim have also gained a timeless place in the Disney canon, which sets the audience’s expectations quite high.
The Remake’s History
The live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone was announced in 2015. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo joined the project in 2018. It was also announced that Bryan Cogman of Game of Thrones was tapped for screenwriting duties, and Brigham Taylor was supposed to produce the release. Taylor worked on other live-action Disney remakes, including Lady and the Tramp and The Jungle Book.
What Was Planned
From what we managed to gather about the project, the live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone would follow its 1963 animated counterpart—just as other live-action Disney remakes did—providing us with a somewhat different take on the legend of King Arthur, as it shows Arthur’s life as a young boy, and far from being a future king.
More Live-Action Remake Bad News
The news of The Sword in the Stone‘s shelving isn’t the only bad news to emerge concerning Disney’s live-action remakes. We also recently learned that director Sarah Polley has exited the production of a similar remake of Bambi. There’s no word yet on who, if anyone, will replace Polley or why the filmmaker chose to leave the project.
The Remake Could Have Been Great
The animated Arthur in The Sword in the Stone is an awkward pre-teen who serves as a rather clumsy squire of his foster brother, Sir Kay. However, the kid ends up pulling the sword from the stone one day, unknowingly fulfilling an ancient prophecy. It’s a beloved story told many times, and it’s rather easy to see why Disney would even consider it as a candidate for a live-action remake.
Especially now, when CGI has become nearly indistinguishable from real pictures, this live-action remake could be a true feast for the eyes.
