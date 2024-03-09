Disney Director Reveals Another Remake Is Dead

The animated Arthur in The Sword in the Stone is an awkward pre-teen who serves as a rather clumsy squire of his foster brother, Sir Kay. However, the kid ends up pulling the sword from the stone one day, unknowingly fulfilling an ancient prophecy. It’s a beloved story told many times, and it’s rather easy to see why Disney would even consider it as a candidate for a live-action remake.

Especially now, when CGI has become nearly indistinguishable from real pictures, this live-action remake could be a true feast for the eyes.

Source: Collider