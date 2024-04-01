The Terminator Shouldn’t Exist Anymore

By TeeJay Small |

We all love the Terminator franchise, but I think we can all agree that the best days of the series are long past. While some of the more recent inclusions in the franchise have had their moments, the Terminator universe is so tied up in wibbly, wobbly, time-y, wime-y stuff that any additional films would be nearly incomprehensible to the existing canon.

After all, how many times can you go back and forth through time, narrowly saving the future while leaving just enough conflict to spark a new adventure?