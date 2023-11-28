Taika Waititi Didn’t Care About Thor, Only Took Job For Money
Taika Waititi may have renewed interest in the MCU version of Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, but apparently, he didn’t have much interest in Thor or directing for Marvel in general. On a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Waititi talked about how he didn’t plan on having a Marvel movie on his career path, but financial considerations changed his mind, saying, “But I was poor and I’d just had a second child, and I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.’” He then talked about how he didn’t have much connection with the character, saying, “And ‘Thor,’ let’s face it — it was probably the least popular franchise,” adding, “I never read ‘Thor’ comics as a kid.” (via Variety)
He Directed Two Thor Films
Despite this, Taika Waititi’s humorous approach helped Thor: Ragnarok defy expectations, winning both critical acclaim and $853 million at the worldwide box office. Waititi then returned to direct the less well-received Thor: Love and Thunder. He further elaborated on his potential future in the Thor franchise, saying that his schedule will likely keep him from returning for the foreseeable future.
Waititi’s Relationship With Marvel
With that being said, Taika Waititi has definitely done a full 180 from his initial skepticism about working with Marvel, saying, “I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for … But I love Marvel, I love working with them.”
He also said that he has no issue with Marvel bringing on another director for future Thor projects, saying, “I would never feel like they are cheating on me,” adding, “We’re in an open relationship, and it’s like if they want to see other people, I’m happy for that.” Chris Hemsworth has also stated that he would be interested in returning to play Thor in the future, so maybe we’ll see another collaboration between the two in the MCU in the future.
Love And Thunder Bombs
For now, it probably makes sense for both Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth to take a break from Thor, as Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t perform as well with fans and critics. While Thor: Ragnarok was lauded for its humor, fans felt Love and Thunder leaned a little too hard into the humor and took away from the more dramatic moments. Hemsworth himself even acknowledged this, saying they maybe “had too much fun” making the movie, and it “just became too silly.”
If Waititi Does Return…
While Taika Waititi said that he likely won’t be returning to direct an MCU film, he did give an indication about what he would do if he did return to the Thor franchise. In the Thor: Love and Thunder: The Official Movie Special book, Waititi explained that they would likely have to incorporate a villain that is even more powerful than Hela, who was the villain of Ragnarok. Waititi explained that it would be important for the “evolution of the character.”
Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Film
In the meantime, Taika Waititi definitely hasn’t left the Disney umbrella, as he’s on board to direct and write an upcoming Star Wars movie. It will definitely be interesting to see how Waititi takes on the Star Wars universe, especially because it seems like they’re giving him a lot of creative freedom to do whatever he wants. While we wait for Waititi’s Star Wars film, you can check out his most recent effort, Next Goal Wins, in theaters now.