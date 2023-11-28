Taika Waititi Didn’t Care About Thor, Only Took Job For Money

With that being said, Taika Waititi has definitely done a full 180 from his initial skepticism about working with Marvel, saying, “I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for … But I love Marvel, I love working with them.”

He also said that he has no issue with Marvel bringing on another director for future Thor projects, saying, “I would never feel like they are cheating on me,” adding, “We’re in an open relationship, and it’s like if they want to see other people, I’m happy for that.” Chris Hemsworth has also stated that he would be interested in returning to play Thor in the future, so maybe we’ll see another collaboration between the two in the MCU in the future.