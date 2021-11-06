Mystery Star Wars Movie Shooting Soon?

By Doug Norrie | 17 seconds ago

With so many Star Wars movies and series in development out there, ideas flying all over the place, and big names attached, is there a chance one of them slipped through the media cracks? It is certainly a possibility and now there is a rumor bubbling that another Star Wars movie is in the works and it isn’t one that’s already been openly discussed by the studio. If true, it would be another major development for the franchise that is in big-time growth mode right now.

The latest rumor comes from the Twitter account @bigscreenleaks which has their modus operandi right there in the handle. They layout, in pretty simple terms, that something new is coming from Star Wars though stop short of what exactly the movie is/ will be. Instead, there is more of a process of elimination to highlight that it isn’t one of the flicks we might have already known about. Check it out:

There's a #StarWars film planning to shoot next year. It's not Taika's film, Feige's film or Rouge Squadron… — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 5, 2021

For starters, let’s go through the three films that are mentioned as *not* the new Star Wars movie. The first is Taika Waititi’s film which was announced in the spring of this year. While it’s not known exactly what kind of movie Waititi will be putting together, it’s a movie with a script he’s co-writing with Krysty Wilson-Cairns who also penned Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. Judging by Waititi’s background and other work, there is likely more of a darker comedic bent to this movie.

The tweet also references Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, who has been developing an original Star Wars story with LucasFilm head Kathleen Kennedy. There is no specific word on what this movie will look like, though it makes sense that Marvel and LucasFilm would have crossover here considering they are both under the Disney umbrella at this point.

And finally, the third Star Wars reference is to Rogue Squadron which will be helmed by Patty Jenkins. This will be the Wonder Woman director’s first foray into the Star Wars universe as well. It is said to follow a group of straighter pilots though we aren’t sure the exact timeline. The flick will be in the same vein as the other anthology films Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One.

So what could this new Star Wars movie be? That much is a mystery at this point if the rumor is true at all. There have been rumors of a fourth trilogy of movies set to come out at some point in the future. Rian Johnson had been loosely attached to these in the past. He helmed Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. This could be the reference, though Star Wars has often been very careful and also forthright about future trilogy movies. Wanting to build hype around a set of stories, it wouldn’t make sense to build this in some kind of secretive fashion I don’t think. It just hasn’t been their way around those films.

In this new iteration of Star Wars, there is much more on the table than ever before. With The Mandalorian ushering in a whole host of new series on Disney+, a Star Wars movie might not even be one that is hitting the big screen. That’s just how much they’ve built things out these days, a movie can mean a lot of different things. If there is a new one in the works, it’s unlikely the studio could keep a lid on it for very long.