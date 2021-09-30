George Lucas’ Original Star Wars Vision Becoming An Official Movie

By Michileen Martin | 17 seconds ago

An evil, oppressive intergalactic empire! Wise and courageous Jedi! A story created by George Lucas! And of course the noble hero: Deak Starkiller? If all of that sounds familiar until it stops sounding familiar, you’re not alone. But according to a new report, it all might get more familiar in a couple of years.

According to a new unconfirmed report from That Hashtag Show, Disney is looking to create an animated film trilogy by dusting off what is arguably the oldest Star Wars story. The film that would eventually become George Lucas’ Star Wars was, in its original draft, instead titled Adventures of the Starkiller, Episode I: The Star Wars. Among the stark differences between the original draft and the finished product, Luke Skywalker was instead Deak Starkiller and he was already an established Jedi rather than a farm boy whining about power converters.

That Hashtag Show clarifies that if the animated trilogy comes to pass, it won’t be a direct adaptation of George Lucas’ original draft. It can’t be, because all the differences that exist in Starkiller were swept away before the scripts for Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi were written. So elements of the second draft of Starkiller will be fused into those of the finished second and third films in order to complete the trilogy.

If realized, this animated trilogy won’t be the first time George Lucas’ Starkiller script has been mined. Between 2013 and 2014, Dark Horse Comics published The Star Wars by J.W. Rinzler and Mike Mayhew. The eight issue series adapted the script, with Deak Starkiller fighting alongside his younger brother Annikin Starkiller.

That Hashtag Show says the interest in the adaptation springs from the combined successes of Marvel’s What If…? and Star Wars: Visions — both successful animated series whose stories, like the supposed trilogy, take place outside standard franchise continuity. It seems at least a little ironic, considering all the Star Wars fan vitriol over what was and was not “canonical” after George Lucas sold the franchise to Disney, that now the House of Mouse may very well be banking on new non-canonical stories.

The new report that Disney has close to a dozen Star Wars series currently in development certainly adds some credence to That Hashtag Show’s story. After all, if Disney is looking to expand Star Wars that much, it makes sense that the corporation would go so far as to resurrect George Lucas’ discarded first draft. In light of that, the only thing that seems strange about the Starkiller report is that Disney is supposedly planning a film trilogy rather than a series. It seems like they could get more traction out of the latter.

Regardless of whether or not George Lucas’ Starkiller will see the light of day, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be starving for Star Wars content any time soon. We just got to see the series poster for The Book of Boba Fett, along with learning the release date of December 29. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to come out next year, along with the inaugural seasons of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.