Star Wars Has A Ton Of Shows Planned For Disney Plus, Here’s How Many

Disney+ has already proven to be a fertile ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with multiple shows in the works. The Mandalorian proved that it could also be a great place for Star Wars fans, and the streaming service has gotten to work expanding their offering of shows to meet that demand. We just got a new poster and release date for The Book Of Boba Fett, a spinoff for The Mandalorian coming in December. At the end of an announcement from The Hollywood Reporter sharing this news, the trusted outlet shared that Disney has plans to stream 11 Star Wars series over the next few years.

While Disney has announced a lot of coming Star Wars shows, their announcements don’t yet up to 11 shows. This means there are a number of shows they haven’t announced yet. This hardly seems like shocking news. Of course, Lucasfilm is working on more Star Wars projects than they’re telling audiences about. However, it’s exciting to have a number to put on the projects still to come. Of note, the article by The Hollywood Reporter doesn’t clarify whether the 11 upcoming Disney+ series are all live-action or whether they are adding animated series to their total.

So what projects might be included in the 11 upcoming Star Wars shows for Disney+? First up, there’s The Book of Boba Fett. It’s been said that this new series can be considered The Mandalorian season 2.5, which is really a way of pointing out that audiences will want to watch it between the second and third season of the show if they want to follow the plot. You can see the recently released poster for The Book of Boba Fett below.

Then, of course, there’s The Mandalorian season 3. Currently, the third season has no release date but is expected to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2022. If The Hollywood Reporter’s count includes animated series, then the next season of The Bad Batch can also be added to the list. That is also expected to stream in 2022.

Next up, there’s Andor. When Diego Luna signed on for Rogue One, he knew it was bittersweet: he’d finally get to be in Star Wars, but he’d only ever get to be in one movie. To his tremendous surprise, he’s now picking up the role of Cassian Andor again for a Rogue One prequel series that has already finished filming.

Similarly, it’s hard to imagine that Ewan McGregor ever believed he would be picking up his Star Wars role again. He recently finished filming the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. Again, there’s no release date set for this project.

Showrunner Leslye Headland had been sharing interesting details about her upcoming Disney+ series, The Acolyte. While she has been unable to share the details of the plot, she’s allowed to talk about her inspiration so far. As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it sounds like she’ll be pulling from more obscure Star Wars lore, which may make this one stand out.

Fans have already seen Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian. Her story is set to continue in her own Disney+ series, simply titled Ahsoka. While news remains scarce on this one, they won’t have to share much with Star Wars fans to get them excited to see Ahsoka Tano on screen again.

Interestingly, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned Rangers Of The New Republic in their count, however, we would hesitate to add that to the 11 total. Variety reported that the series was canceled in May of this year. Not counting New Republic then, but counting the animated series The Bad Batch, we get up to seven known Star Wars projects for Disney+. That gives room for four more projects that Lucasfilm has yet to share with fans but audiences can hopefully expect to see sometime in the next few years.

What might some of those projects be? There’s the possibility of a second season for Star Wars: Visions, though fans have complained that the show doesn’t seem to be marketed well. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker and remains involved with fans, revealed that he hadn’t even heard of the show until fans asked him about it.

Frankly, I'd never heard of Visions until I saw your tweet.

I just Googled it & watched the trailer. Looks very impressive & promising. A great way to bring freshness & diversity while avoiding stale rehashes of what has been done before. — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2021

There have been rumors of a Knights of the Old Republic series coming for a long time. That’s a period in Star Wars history that’s been covered in novels and popular games, but not yet seen on screen. The material is ripe for a Disney+ series, so it’s an area that fans are hopeful the streaming service will finally bring to the screen. Beyond these known projects, it’s possible that The Mandalorian season 4 and other continuations may also account for some of the unknown projects in The Hollywood Reporter’s total. Hopefully, Disney will make announcements that reveal more of these unknown projects once The Book of Boba Fett streams in December.